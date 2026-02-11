Late Model Star Lashes Out at Rival’s Family After Unjust Crew Confrontation

Kasey Kleyn cares for his crewmates, and he proved just this after an incident at the New Smyrna Speedway during a Late Model Series race. There was a mid-race clash between him and Gabe Sommers, which escalated quite a bit as the latter’s family got involved to criticize Kleyn. But Kleyn is upset that the anger didn’t reach his driver’s seat, where it should have been.

Kasey Kleyn stands up for his crew

After an incident involving both drivers, the Sommers family got involved in a major brawl and also yelled at Kleyn’s crew. This did not sit well with him, who seemed to be fuming in a post-race interview. “My crew doesn’t drive the car; I do, so don’t yell at them. It’s one thing to yell at me, but not my crew,” he boldly stated.

Running the ASA STARS National Tour’s Clyde Hart Memorial 200 at the New Smyrna Speedway, there was a multi-car crash on the 14th lap. This included Kleyn, Sommers, Derek Kraus, Matt Craig, Michael Hinde, Casey Roderick, and others. Gabe Sommers was later DNF’ed from the race. Kleyn, however, managed to continue and finished in 19th place.

According to Kleyn, a communication error by the spotter and poor awareness contributed to the main incident. He suggested that the crash stemmed from a driver, and it resulted in a chain reaction.

These occurrences are quite common amongst teenage drivers. They tend to be more aggressive behind the wheel and hence often end up making contact with other drivers. This sometimes results in huge chain reactions, such as the one where Kleyn was involved.

At the same time, however, more experienced drivers manage to save themselves and yield better results. Carson Hocevar, Cup driver for Spire Motorsports, was one of those.

Carson Hocevar runs the Late Model Race to blow some steam off

Racing in the Cup Series can be a difficult task, especially when you’re battling against some of the greatest drivers in the business. Understandably, this is the case with Carson Hocevar, who is preparing to run in third full-time Cup season with Spire Motorsports. But he has his ways to let off some stress, and it is… even more racing.

He also ran the ASA Stars National race at the New Smyrna Speedway, finishing in fifth place. Hocevar had an impressive run and spoke to the media shortly after the race.

“Jeff Dickerson and Spire, they love racing, and they know how stressful Sundays are, and I think all of them want to enjoy racing and this be the fun, right?” he said.

“Whether they’re watching, getting to root me interested in, or myself, just keeping me stable. There’s so much pressure and everything that comes on Sunday, that’s the golden goose, take a priority there.”

These races always turn out to be rather interesting. Sometimes, there are teenagers who manage to outperform the more seasoned drivers. Jade Avedisian proved to be a similar example more recently, winning a race in the Super Late Model Series at the Smyrna Speedway earlier. However, there can sometimes also be incidents like the one between Kasey Kleyn and Gabe Sommers.