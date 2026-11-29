The 11th annual Bill Bigley Sr. Memorial 128 brought some of short-track racing’s biggest names to the Freedom Factory, with a $30,000 winner’s prize adding plenty of incentive. NASCAR Cup Series driver Carson Hocevar and former Truck Series champion Ty Majeski were among the competitors chasing the lucrative victory. But Saturday’s race delivered more than just a battle for the checkered flag. Hocevar produced an impressive recovery after an incident sent him to the rear, while a late restart penalty dramatically changed Majeski’s chances.

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Carson Hocevar turned an eventful night at the Freedom Factory into a $30,000 victory, winning the UARA National Bill Bigley Sr. Memorial 128 in the No. 77 Wauters Motorsports Super Late Model, as reported by Matt Weaver.

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The Spire Motorsports driver had to work his way through the field more than once, including after a confrontation with Michael Atwell sent both competitors to the rear. However, a series of incidents ahead eventually gave Hocevar another opportunity to fight for the lead, and he made the most of it.

The decisive battle initially came against Atwell, who was running near the front when Hocevar attempted to take the lead on Lap 52. Hocevar used his bumper and door to complete the pass, but Atwell immediately responded by spinning him in the following corner.

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Both drivers were sent to the rear, leaving the Cup Series regular with plenty of work to do. Hocevar was not particularly bothered by the contact afterward, explaining that passing had become difficult because of the cars’ aerodynamic dependence and the dominant bottom groove.

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“It was a lot of fun. It’s tough to pass in these things. They’re so aero-dependent, and so they’re on the bottom, and I just try to move people out of the way as best I could because it’s so hard to pass,” Hocevar said after the race.

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The incident was only one part of a chaotic evening. Tristan McKee also suffered transmission trouble, while Ty Majeski emerged as one of the major beneficiaries and took control of the race. Colin Allman, meanwhile, recovered from an early flat right-front tire to put himself in contention. But the complexion of the event changed again during the closing stages.

Majeski had looked like the driver to beat in the second half, only for a restart violation with nine laps remaining to derail his challenge. Race director Ricky Brooks penalized the No. 91, sending Majeski to the rear and handing Allman an opportunity to take control.

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Hocevar capitalized on the changing circumstances, getting past Allman on a restart with 10 laps remaining and holding on to secure the victory. Majeski ultimately finished 11th, missing out on the $30,000 winner’s prize.

The ThorSport Racing driver was understandably frustrated with the decision, particularly because he believed the restart call came late. Explaining what happened, Majeski said the field had been running single-file down the backstretch before Allman moved to the outside approaching Turn 3.

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He was trying to maintain his pace and avoid wheelspin, but felt he only realized the field was going green when he had little time left to accelerate before the restart line.

“Yeah, the whole situation was kind of a cluster,” Majeski explained.

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He added that he had picked up his pace before reaching the line, but his intention was to improve his launch rather than gain an unfair advantage. Brooks, however, defended the decision, pointing out that drivers had already received a reminder about restart procedures during the mandatory pre-race meeting.

The penalty also brought back memories of the 2025 Snowball Derby, where Majeski experienced a remarkably similar disappointment. He had dominated much of the 58th edition at Five Flags Speedway in December, but was penalized for jumping consecutive restarts.

After receiving a warning, he was black-flagged for another violation and stopped being scored with a few laps remaining. Stephen Nasse inherited the lead and secured his first Snowball Derby victory. Majeski’s frustration was evident then, too, as he questioned the consistency of the restart procedure and the officials’ interpretation of his acceleration.

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For Hocevar, meanwhile, the Bigley Memorial victory continued an entertaining off-season with Cleetus McFarland. The two had already won the 2.4 Hours of LeMullets at the Freedom Factory on November 13, securing back-to-back victories in the Crown Victoria endurance event.

Hocevar took over the driving duties during the race and made the decisive move on Ty Dillon on the final lap. Their latest success added another trophy to the collection and gave the Cup Series driver another reason to celebrate with McFarland.

“It’s been a good time,” Hocevar said when asked about his off-season. He also thanked his family, girlfriend, sponsors, Wauters Motorsports and Spire for allowing him to take part. “I’m living the dream here and having a lot of fun,” he added, while giving McFarland credit for supporting grassroots racing and bringing fans to the Freedom Factory.

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Hocevar’s comeback made for a memorable victory, but Majeski’s late setback ensured the Bigley Memorial would be remembered for more than the winner’s celebration.