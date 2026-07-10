“Laughed Through Tears”- Samantha Busch’s Incredible Commitment Ensures Kyle Is Never Forgotten

Kyle Busch passed away on May 21. Now, his widow, Samantha, is doing everything she can to keep their two kids connected to their dad. The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion died suddenly from a severe illness, a loss that stunned the racing world. As the family grieves, Samantha went on social media to share a special new project she started to keep Kyle’s memory alive.

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In an Instagram post, the family is painting small rocks and leaving them at spots where they made memories with Kyle over the years.

“Since losing Kyle, one thought keeps running through my mind, How do I make sure Brexton and Lennix never stop feeling connected to their dad?” she began. “How do I make sure they remember not only what he accomplished, but who he was? The little traditions, the places he loved, the way he laughed, the way he loved us, and all the ordinary moments that made him such an incredible husband and father.”

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She posted pictures showing family and friends gathered in their yard, painting the rocks together. Samantha noted the kids poured love into every single one.

“A few weeks ago, we gathered our family and some of our closest friends to paint rocks for Kyle. The kids poured so much love into every one of them and as we painted we shared stories, laughed through tears, and remembered all the little things that made Kyle well, the Kyle we all loved,” she added.

They have already started dropping the rocks off at places that defined their family story. One of the first rocks went to an In-N-Out Burger on the West Coast. Samantha shared that every time they landed, Kyle would grin and say, “You know the rules.” The kids would always shout back, “First stop… In-N-Out!”

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According to the post, another rock traveled with them to Idaho. Kyle was not a big fan of hiking, but he knew Samantha loved it. Whenever he planned a date for just the two of them, he always made sure to include a hike. Samantha also shared more memories of their time together.

“We loved getting away from the noise of life, just the two of us, walking side by side with no distractions. From close hikes in Hickory to all day misadventures that he and Brexton were not happy with me about in Italy and St. Lucia, my heart is so filled with love and sadness all at once thinking of these memories.”

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Even at Richard Childress Racing, Kyle Busch is immensely missed. The team has retired his iconic No. 8 and reserved it for his 11-year-old racer son, Brexton, who will have the freedom to race with it whenever he makes it to NASCAR.