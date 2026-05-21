Lawsuit Update: JGR Blasts Spire Motorsports ‘Deceptive’ Title to Sneakily Bypass Noncompete Clause

The Joe Gibbs Racing-Spire Motorsports fight is starting to sound like two teams accusing each other of playing games in plain sight. This latest turn in the JGR lawsuit centers on one question: Did Spire simply rename Chris Gabehart’s job to dodge his noncompete clause? JGR thinks so. And in its newest court filing, the team said that.

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“Spire hired Gabehart to a role with a deceptive title, intending to hide the nature of the services Gabehart would provide,” JGR stated, adding that Spire still had him doing the same work he handled at Joe Gibbs Racing.

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That filing was a direct response to Spire’s earlier argument that Gabehart’s new role was carefully structured to stay within legal limits.

“Nothing about hiring Gabehart to fill a different role, with different job responsibilities tailored to avoid implicating any operative non-compete restrictions, can plausibly be characterized as motivated by unlawful or malicious intent,” Spire argued in court papers.

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So now the legality of this matter is no longer about alleged stolen data. It is about whether “Chief Motorsports Officer” is a real executive role or simply “competition director” with nicer wording on a business card. That difference is important because the court already drew a line back in April.

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Judge Susan C. Rodriguez ruled Gabehart could stay employed at Spire, but he could not perform competition director-style duties tied to the team’s Cup or Xfinity operations for 18 months. JGR now alleges that Spire found a loophole instead of following the ruling itself. And this entire case was already messy before the title issue came up.

JGR is suing Gabehart and Spire for $8 million, accusing the former competition director of taking confidential team data before leaving in late 2025. According to court filings, JGR’s forensic review found Gabehart allegedly synced a personal Google Drive to a team laptop, photographed sensitive setup and analytics information, and stored files inside folders labeled “Spire” and “past setups.”

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The team also claims Gabehart actively recruited JGR employees while negotiating his exit. Gabehart denies sharing anything with Spire. His side says the files were part of evaluating a job offer, not stealing trade secrets. Spire has also pointed out that JGR still has no direct proof the alleged data was ever opened or used by Spire personnel.

But the JGR lawsuit became more serious once deleted text messages entered the picture. JGR’s forensic team came across missing conversations between Gabehart and Spire co-owner Jeff Dickerson during the same period that the alleged data collection happened.

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The timing can be seen as suspicious. Gabehart reportedly deleted only the Dickerson thread and kept other conversations from that stretch intact. Dickerson’s phone is another problem. His device reportedly had an automatic 30-day text deletion setting enabled until after the lawsuit was filed. That wiped out older conversations automatically. JGR sees that as suspicious.

Gabehart says it was a routine cleanup and not an attempt to hide anything. He has also said he is trying to recover the deleted texts through his carrier. The court has already allowed subpoenas for some communications between Gabehart and Dickerson.

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But the judge stopped JGR from expanding discovery to include Hendrick Motorsports partners and other Chevrolet-connected teams. That part matters because Spire’s defense leans heavily on its Hendrick alliance.

Spire has repeatedly argued that it does not even want Toyota-backed JGR data because the team already works inside Hendrick’s Chevrolet system. Mixing the two, according to Spire, would create more problems than advantages.

JGR is not buying that explanation. They even pointed to Spire’s recent Talladega win as circumstantial evidence that something has changed. This lawsuit is different from normal NASCAR drama since NASCAR itself wants no part of it.

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Why NASCAR Still Refuses to Step Into the JGR Lawsuit

The sanctioning body has treated the case as a private legal matter, not a racing violation. And honestly, history says that is exactly how NASCAR handles these situations.

The garage has seen versions of this before. Michael Waltrip Racing faced accusations involving Toyota data back in 2007. Penske dealt with a similar engineer dispute in 2013. JGR quietly handled another internal data issue during the 2024 playoffs. NASCAR stayed out every single time.

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Part of that comes down to the modern Next Gen car. Teams now use standardized parts from approved vendors, so the hardware isn’t the hidden advantage it once was. It is information. Simulation tools. Tire data. Set up notes. Pit strategy models. That is where teams find speed now. And NASCAR’s rule book is built to police illegal parts, not private Google Drives.

So while the garage is divided between ethics, deleted texts, and job titles, NASCAR’s position has stayed the same: prove an actual competition violation first. Until then, this stays in federal court. And with the trial now scheduled for January 2027, neither side looks interested in backing down anytime soon.