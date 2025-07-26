Layne Riggs Steals the Show as Corey Heim Clinches Second Championship at Indianapolis

Layne Riggs and Corey Heim have turned the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series into their personal showdown. Riggs, for Front Row Motorsports, has surged onto the scene with bold moves and undeniable pace. Meanwhile, Corey Heim has made his name as the cool, calculated ace at TRICON Garage, quietly stacking wins and points with clinical precision.

Their on-track clashes in the 2025 season have been anything but quiet, though. Remember that wild duel at North Wilkesboro, where a late-race scrap for the lead ended with Heim in the wall and Riggs charging ahead? These two don’t just race; they push each other to the limit every week. And while Heim’s eye is on the big prize, IRP served up a twist which reminded everyone that Riggs is no longer just a side character.

Layne Riggs headlines Indianapolis

It was a night of two headlining storylines at once at the TSport 200. The first involved Layne Riggs, who was the star of the show at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. He swept all three race stages and led a staggering 160 of 200 laps to capture his second Truck win of 2025, asserting pure dominance over the rest of the field.

Layne Riggs didn’t waste any time showing he meant business at IRP. Starting 11th, he quickly carved through the field and snatched the lead from Corey Heim by lap 22. From there, it was all gas and no brakes. Riggs checked out on the field in stage one, beating Ty Majeski by over three seconds for the win. After restarting stage two from the top, Riggs kept the hammer down and built a solid gap once again.

The first big caution of the night came at lap 100 when Josh Reaume smacked the wall hard in Turns 3 and 4. That bunched things up a bit, but on the restart with 15 to go in stage two, Riggs held strong and battled a hard-charging Stewart Friesen. Despite the pressure, Riggs stayed smooth and snagged the stage two win to sweep both opening stages.

After that, things shuffled when many of the leaders hit pit road. Friesen and Grant Enfinger restarted up front, but Riggs wasn’t out of the fight. He battled back past 2-time Truck Series Champion Ben Rhodes and Heim, then went to work on Friesen. With 55 laps to go, Riggs tracked him down and made the pass to retake control. And from there, he never looked back.

“It was so great,” said Riggs after the race. “I was just out trying to save my tires for the end. I was just waiting for a late race caution. I was trying to run the bottom and try to run the least amount of distance off my tires.” But while Layne Riggs took the checkered flag, it was Corey Heim who walked away with a bigger prize, despite coming fourth.

Heim gets the bigger prize

While Layne Riggs was celebrating in victory lane at Indianapolis Raceway Park after a dominant flag-to-flag win, it was Corey Heim who quietly captured the night’s most significant milestone. He clinched the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Regular Season Championship. As you know, this is his second such crown after first earning the honor in 2023. However, Heim would not want a repeat of that year, as he wrecked himself and Carson Hocevar in what was one of the ugliest championship races in Truck Series history.

Heim, piloting the No.11 Toyota for TRICON Garage, secured the regular-season title with two races still to run. Coming into IRP, the math was clear. Heim needed to finish high enough to keep his points lead over second-place Chandler Smith above 122 after the checkered flag. By finishing fourth, Heim ended the night with an unofficial margin of 143 points. This makes his lead mathematically insurmountable, even if Smith were to sweep every award in the remaining events.

This latest accomplishment is the culmination of an extraordinarily consistent and dominant year for Heim. He has amassed five race wins, regularly swept stage victories (totaling more than 15 stage wins for the season). What sets him apart, though, is that he maintained the highest average finish among full-timers.

The regular season title brings with it vital playoff points. It gives Heim a bonus cushion and momentum heading into the postseason playoffs. Moreover, the championship validates TRICON Garage’s rise as a new powerhouse. Now, despite fierce pressure from emerging talents like Riggs, Chandler Smith, and Daniel Hemric, Heim remains the man to beat.

We wish Corey Heim luck heading into the playoffs. But let’s be real, with the regular season title locked up and momentum fully on his side, luck might be the one thing he doesn’t need. Do you think Corey Heim can finally capture the Truck Series Championship in 2025? Let us know in the comments!