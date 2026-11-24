The first camera Eric Estepp owned came from Toys “R” Us. It was cheap, and the record button made an awful clicking noise. But the teenager from Houston had something to film. He spent hours moving miniature NASCAR cars around, turning them into stop-motion races for YouTube. Back then, getting people to watch his videos was exciting enough. Ten years later, NASCAR itself would come asking to work with him. And that presented a problem he hadn’t expected.

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Speaking recently on PRN Live, Estepp reflected on how far his channel, Out of the Groove, had come.

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“Yeah, it’s been quite the journey. No, I appreciate it. I started on YouTube when I was 13 years old, posting, like, I always have a diecast on my desk here, but, like, posting little stop-motion animated videos with NASCAR diecast cars,” he said.

Those videos weren’t meant to launch a journalism career. Estepp simply loved racing, although finding people his age who shared that interest wasn’t easy in Houston. Unlike North Carolina, where NASCAR teams and racing families are concentrated, his hometown offered fewer chances to meet fellow fans.

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That frustration eventually gave him an idea. When Estepp entered the University of Texas at Austin in 2016, he wanted to keep talking NASCAR. Instead of making more animated races, he began recording himself discussing what was happening in the sport.

“And I did that for a few years, built, like, a foundation of just fans who just enjoyed the content. And then when I left for college, I was like, I want to continue to engage with the community,” he recalled.

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Out of the Groove launched from his college dorm room in August 2016. Estepp was studying Radio, Television and Film, but he already had some broadcasting experience. At Cypress Creek High School, he had helped produce weekly announcements and appeared on a student sports show. That experience made speaking to a camera less intimidating.

Still, discussing NASCAR online and being taken seriously within its garage were different challenges. Estepp wasn’t a former driver, didn’t have a famous racing surname, and hadn’t come through a major television network. He had to build credibility with his reporting.

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His first major breakthrough arrived before the 2019 Daytona 500. Aric Almirola agreed to appear on Out of the Groove, becoming Estepp’s first active Cup Series driver interview. Almirola had come agonizingly close to winning the 2018 Daytona 500 before a final-lap crash. Having someone of his standing on the show gave Estepp something subscriber numbers couldn’t: recognition from within NASCAR.

The opportunities kept coming. In 2020, Estepp interviewed his childhood favorite, 2003 Cup champion Matt Kenseth. Two years later, Out of the Groove became the primary sponsor of Brennan Poole’s car at Phoenix Raceway. By September 2025, Estepp had made his national television debut on The CW, reporting on Hurricane Helene recovery efforts.

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But the biggest change came in 2025, when NASCAR approached him about producing content together. The organization wanted to strengthen its online presence by working with creators who already connected with fans. Estepp was an obvious candidate, but he had reservations. Working with the very organization he regularly analyzed could complicate his independent position.

NASCAR eventually offered him a format that made sense. NASCAR Film Room would pair Estepp with Cup Series race winners to review footage and explain what happened on track. The series debuted with Ryan Preece following his victory at Bowman Gray Stadium. Estepp gained access to drivers and camera footage that independent creators rarely enjoy.

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That relationship hasn’t stopped him from questioning NASCAR’s decisions. Following CEO Steve O’Donnell’s November 2026 State of the Sport address, Estepp examined the organization’s claims about growth. He also challenged its position on short-track racing and the work still needed to improve the product.

His success also reflects a wider change in NASCAR coverage. Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Dirty Mo Media has built a substantial digital audience through podcasts and original shows. Its YouTube channel had approximately 651,000 subscribers by November 23, 2026. Unlike Earnhardt, however, Estepp entered the media business without an established racing career or famous name.

Today, Estepp’s channel has approximately 267,000 subscribers and 189.7 million views. His rise has come alongside NASCAR’s growing interest in digital creators who can reach fans beyond traditional broadcasts.

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Yet during his PRN Live conversation, Estepp returned to the simple reason he started.

“And I was always looking for fans my age to talk racing with. And where I grew up in Houston, Texas, we were kind of few and far between. So I started Out of the Groove as just a way to talk about what’s happening in the racing world.”

He then admitted how unexpected the outcome had been.

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“And it’s evolved and it’s changed over the past decade or so now. But yeah, it’s grown to a size and a scale that I never thought was possible.”

For Estepp, the distance between making miniature NASCAR races and discussing real ones with their winners is enormous. Perhaps the most telling part is that NASCAR now recognizes the value of the audience he built without its help.