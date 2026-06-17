Legacy Motor Club Crew Chief Rejects Magic Pill Excuses Behind Recent Performance Surge

A month ago, Erik Jones and the No. 43 team looked dead in the water. Four weeks back, they were 25th in the standings, staring up at a 69-point deficit to the playoff cutline and running out of reasons to believe a comeback was realistic. Fast forward to today, and the picture looks completely different for Legacy Motor Club.

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Jones has finished second at Michigan and sixth at Pocono, and suddenly the No. 43 sits 15th in the provisional playoff standings with 10 races left before the postseason begins. So what changed? According to crew chief Justin Alexander, not nearly as much as people think.

Speaking with SiriusXM this week, Alexander pushed back against the idea that the team discovered a secret setup or stumbled upon a breakthrough overnight.

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“It’s hard to put your finger on exactly what we’ve done,” he said. “We haven’t found some magic pill overnight to get where we’re at.”

That answer might sound boring, but it’s probably the most honest explanation you’ll hear in NASCAR. The turnaround has been less about one big discovery and more about months of small gains finally showing up on the scoreboard.

“If you look at our results starting around Texas, we’ve slowly been knocking down top-15 finishes,” Alexander explained. “Then we kind of made another step. We ran really well at the All-Star Race, and we’ve just continued building.”

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A big piece of that progress has come on Saturdays. Once the No. 43 started qualifying closer to the front, the entire race changed. Instead of spending the first stage digging out of a hole or gambling on a strategy to gain track position, Jones could race around cars with a similar pace. That creates cleaner races, better data, and fewer desperate decisions.

“The performance is really the accumulation of everything we’ve been working on,” Alexander said. “It’s not like we’ve been working any harder than we were earlier in the year. We’ve been digging all season long, but now it’s starting to show.”

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The recent results back him up. At Michigan, the weekend nearly went sideways before the green flag even dropped. A flat tire in practice forced the team into unapproved adjustments, sending Jones to the rear of the field. He officially rolled off 37th in a 37-car field.

A lot of teams would have panicked. Alexander didn’t. The strategy was patient. Jones stayed out of trouble. The team methodically picked off positions all afternoon and ended up finishing second behind Denny Hamlin. That wasn’t some fluky fuel-mileage finish. It was the result of a team executing a difficult race exactly the way it needed to.

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Pocono was arguably even more encouraging. Jones qualified seventh on raw speed, collected stage points, and finished sixth. The team walked away with 41 points and, for the first time all season, climbed above the playoff cutline.

What’s happening now can actually be traced back to decisions made before the season started. Legacy Motor Club moved Ben Beshore off the No. 43 pit box and into a Director of Race Engineering role, a move that restructured the team. Alexander stepped into the crew chief role and brought a noticeably calmer, more measured approach. Jones seemed comfortable with him almost immediately.

At the same time, Legacy’s relationship with Toyota has finally started producing the kind of benefits the organization hoped for when it joined the manufacturer. This is the team’s third season working within Toyota Racing Development’s system, and the information-sharing process between Jones’ No. 43 team and John Hunter Nemechek’s No. 42 group looks far more refined than it did a year ago.

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The evidence was hard to miss at Pocono. Both Legacy cars qualified in the top 10 and both finished there as well, something that would have felt like a major surprise throughout most of 2024 and even parts of 2025.

The Indianapolis 500 Connection for Legacy Motor Club

Then there’s another factor that has flown largely under the radar. While Jones and the No. 43 team were grinding through the NASCAR schedule in May, Legacy Motor Club sent personnel to Indianapolis to assist Arrow McLaren’s Indy 500 effort. Among them was technical director Brian Campe, along with members of the organization’s pit crew.

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Campe is a respected engineer whose résumé includes helping Juan Pablo Montoya win the Indianapolis 500 with Team Penske in 2015. The connection came through Legacy Motor Club co-owner Jimmie Johnson and Arrow McLaren leader Tony Kanaan, longtime friends and former IndyCar teammates.

More importantly, the people Legacy sent were dropped into one of the most demanding environments in motorsport.

IndyCar pit stops operate with razor-thin margins for error. The cars use single-center locking wheels, built-in airjack systems, and require a level of precision that leaves little room for hesitation. Legacy’s crew members even competed in the Indy Pit Stop Challenge and held their own against some of the best full-time IndyCar crews in the business.

Experiences like that have a way of sharpening people. When those mechanics and engineers returned to NASCAR competition in June, they brought back more than just stories from Indianapolis. They brought fresh ideas, new habits, and experience gained in one of racing’s toughest pressure cookers.

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Alexander says Legacy Motor Club wants to keep taking advantage of the momentum while it lasts. Given where the No. 43 sat a month ago, that sounds less like cautious optimism and more like a team that believes its resurgence is real. For the first time all season, it’s getting harder to argue otherwise.