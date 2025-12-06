Legal World Obsessed with Michael Jordan’s NASCAR Lawsuit as Case Explodes Beyond the Garage

NASCAR’s antitrust lawsuit just doesn’t stop getting hotter. Right when you sink into an update, another is waiting in line. What started as a simple disagreement between two parties — 23XI Racing/Front Row Motorsports and NASCAR — has now been the hottest topic in the garage. And the latest update says it’s crossed that boundary too.

NASCAR antitrust lawsuit reaches law schools

Antitrust lawsuits are not uncommon. However, when they include a sport valued in billions and a team co-owned by an NBA legend like Michael Jordan, they can take quite a turn.

A law school student recently took to social media, revealing that the case is being discussed in their school by people who have never watched the sport.

“As a lot of people who follow me know, I am both attending law school and work at a firm currently. Not only has the suit been discussed in school, now three different attorneys, 0 of whom watch NASCAR actively, have shared this case with me,” Stephen Mallozzi wrote on X.

“This case is way bigger than NASCAR.”

This purely shows the impact of the case everywhere. Even those having no relation with the sport are vested in it religiously, trying to decode the legal drama in their own ways. In this case, teach it.

Plus, the case is also one of a kind, as the motorsports world is witnessing a debut one right now with this. Very rarely you get to see two teams suing their own sport for fairness to excel in that very sport.

Last year, in October, 23XI and FRM had filed the lawsuit, alleging unlawful monopolization by NASCAR regarding the Charter Agreement. They claimed that the agreement is anticompetitive and is making the team run at a loss. This was allegedly because of the small share of the broadcasting profits the teams get from NASCAR.

Michael Jordan also shook the courtroom with his strong statements against the sport’s authorities.

Michael Jordan shakes the court with NASCAR’s risk-takers’ comment

Jordan’s mere presence in the courtroom has been a significant talking point for people outside the motorsports world. They are seemingly engaged with the trial. On the trial’s fifth day, the former Bulls player was in the witness box for over an hour, answering questions and delivering strong statements.

Getty 23XI Racing co-owners Denny Hamlin, and NBA Hall of Famer, Michael Jordan – Source: Getty Images for NASCAR

Citing the NBA, Jordan claimed that the sport and teams should be equally responsible and divided for development. At the same time, he claimed that 23XI, which he co-owns with Denny Hamlin, aims to increase teams’ share.

“We never thought we would get what basketball gets but we thought we could get closer to 45 percent,” Jordan said.

At the same time, some of his statements against NASCAR authorities raised eyebrows across the motorsports world. Commenting on the sport’s CEO, Jordan claimed that the drivers and teams are the only risk-takers.

“I never saw Jim France drive a car or risk his life,” he added. “Give a little more credit to those who put their life on the line.”

Michael Jordan has put in a lot for 23XI ever since the team’s inception. He is present with the team during races multiple times throughout the Cup Series season. He also told the court that he catches up with all of the races on TV. Seemingly, he is heavily invested in the sport and hence, the lawsuit.

The trial is at a sensitive stage right now. It has seemingly gained global attention in the legal world, as Mallozzi’s X post confirms. If the plaintiffs win the lawsuit, it will benefit teams in the sport, with possible changes in NASCAR’s fundamental rules