Legendary Cup Series Champ Rusty Wallace Publicly Denies NASCAR Return For White House Glory

Rusty Wallace has been out of the NASCAR racing scene for a while now. The 1989 Winston Cup Series champion hung up his boots at the end of the 2005 season and is enjoying retirement. However, even though he is 69 years old, Wallace is still finding ways to keep himself active, competing in a few odd races. Owing to that, Kaulig Racing did entertain the idea of roping him in for one last dance. The temptation? A seat in their No. 25 RAM truck for their “Free Agent” Craftsman Truck Series programme.

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Rusty Wallace did not give in to the temptation

On any other occasion, it would be very odd to see a driver in his late 60s, professionally competing in NASCAR. However, given that Norm Benning exists, it does not sound that far-fetched. Widely regarded as NASCAR’s “blue collar working man,” Benning regularly lines up against young drivers. During the 2025 season opener at Daytona International Speedway, he finished 16th on the lead lap at age 73 , becoming the oldest driver in NASCAR history to accomplish this feat across any of the top three national series. He even marked his 250th career start in the Truck Series during the 2025 season.

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Nevertheless, Wallace acknowledged that he had firmly closed that chapter of his life story. His decision is starkly different from Elliot Sadler, who will return to competitive racing eight years after retiring from the sport. Kaulig Racing announced that the 51-year-old will helm its No. 25 RAM 1500 at Richmond Raceway.

Wallace, on the other hand, had a different motor racing activity in mind, which he was more enthusiastic about.

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Rusty Wallace told Chris Gollon, “The Kaulig guys got a hold of me at the Betty J France Poker tournament this year and asked me to do that. I said no. Then I get a phone call two weeks ago from Ray Evernham wants me to run at the White House an IROC car, and I said yes. So two weeks ago, Bill Elliott and myself went to Kershaw Carolina Motorsports Park. We practiced all day long, both of us did. Got the bugs knocked out of my head. I was amazed, how it was going to be 70 years old, how fast it came back. The downshifting, braking, all that stuff. With all that said, I’m still nervous going into that race on August 22nd at the White House. There’s eight of us, there’s me, and you probably saw the press release, me and Gordon, Elliott, Kurt Busch, Bobby Labonte, Dario Franchitti, Helio Castroneves, and Tony Kanaan. Eight of us going for it, and we’re not going to play. We’re going to try to get it done, so we’ll see what happens.”

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Gollon’s initial question was based on Wallace’s Dodge history. When Team Penske switched from Ford to Dodge ahead of the 2003 campaign, Wallace led the charge. Driving a blue-and-white No. 2 Dodge Intrepid, he established himself as one of the leaders of the brand’s NASCAR push. Furthermore, Wallace led his “Last Call” retirement tour in 2005 with the newly introduced Dodge Charger. In that context, Kaulig’s new Dodge partnership directly influenced their desire to sign Rusty Wallace as a promotional anchor.

Imago Rusty Wallace at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Rusty Wallace during driver introductions at the Penzoil 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Judging from the 1989 champion’s words, the IROC cast is relatively stacked. It has a nice mix of NASCAR and IndyCar legends, all eager to put on a good show. From his own side, Rusty Wallace hopes to shake off a few cobwebs and get back in the groove. He will be joined by other luminaries of the sport, including Jeff Gordon, Kurt Busch, Bobby Labonte, Helio Castroneves, and more.

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What is this race that the NASCAR legend will be participating in?

In just a few weeks, IndyCar is going to break new ground. This year, the United States of America is celebrating the 250th anniversary of its independence. In honour of that, IndyCar greenlit the Freedom 250 street race around the streets of Washington, DC. Of course, since this is a massive spectacle, some other events have been organised to complement the IndyCar race. This includes an IROC race around the same streets of Washington, before IndyCar gets its turn.

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The mega event’s chairman, Bud Denker, said, “We are proud to welcome the International Race of Champions to the Freedom 250 Grand Prix weekend, as we honor racing history by bringing some of the sport’s greatest heroes to this already legendary weekend. IROC has always represented the best of the best, bringing together champions from across motorsports to compete on equal footing. From the current INDYCAR stars to former NASCAR and INDYCAR champions, the Freedom 250 Grand Prix will be a celebration of racing’s past and present competing at one of the most iconic settings in the world.”

Without a doubt, Rusty Wallace is excited for this event and can’t wait to get behind the wheel. It will not only help entertain the fans, but it will be a nice appetiser for them in the buildup to the main race.