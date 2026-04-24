Legendary RCR Insider Proves Tyler Reddick Is Following the Ultimate Earnhardt Rule

Longtime fans know that history seldom repeats itself in NASCAR! But when it does, it gets everyone’s attention. And that’s what happened to Tyler Reddick recently. The 23XI driver has suddenly found himself in rare company, matching a blistering start (five wins in first nine races) last seen during Dale Earnhardt’s dominant 1987 run. Now, it’s not just the wins, but the way they’re coming. Now, a legendary insider from Richard Childress Racing believes Reddick is following the exact mindset that made Earnhardt unstoppable.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Tyler Reddick’s resurgence mirrors Earnhardt’s winning formula

“I look at it now and think of how blessed I was to have been a part of that. But it was because of desire, dedication, and determination. And a little bit of that racer’s luck.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That reflection on the 1987 season of Dale Earnhardt by Danny Myers on the SiriusXM podcast perfectly captures what’s unfolding with Tyler Reddick now in 2026. Just a year ago, the narrative looked very different. His 2025 NASCAR Cup Series campaign was frustratingly quiet

If you guys remember, Tyler Reddick had no wins, a ninth-place finish in points, and had his lowest output since 2022. For a driver of his caliber, it felt like a step backward. But the struggles went far beyond the racetrack too as Reddick and his family were dealing with something far more serious.

ADVERTISEMENT

Born in May 2025, his son Rookie was diagnosed with a tumor that affected his renal vein and artery, resulting in issues such as heart failure and an enlarged heart. Reddick’s on-track performance demonstrated the emotional toll, even if the surgery was eventually successful. Fast forward to 2026, and the transformation has been nothing short of remarkable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddick has already won five races, including the Daytona 500, Atlanta, COTA, Darlington, and Kansas, demonstrating his adaptability to all kinds of circuits. He has fulfilled every requirement, from tricky road courses to high-speed drafting tracks. Now, that’s the “desire, dedication, and determination” Danny Myers was talking about. And then there’s the luck.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddick appeared to be out of the running at Kansas due to low fuel, but with two laps remaining, Cody Ware’s late spin caused a yellow. As a result, Reddick (among others) was able to pit, reset, and capitalize during that interval. He pursued Kyle Larson in overtime and made the winning move on the last lap. If you look at it deeply, it wasn’t just luck but being in the right place, ready to strike. Exactly the way Dale Earnhardt used to do it.

Kevin Harvick backs Tyler Reddick

“He’s going to break the record for most wins in a Gen-7 car. The record is six right now… He’s going to break that record.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kevin Harvick has made a daring verdict, but it’s difficult to disagree, given Tyler Reddick’s performance thus far in 2026. Reddick has now won five races in just nine races, placing him within striking distance of a record that others took a whole season to get close to.

To put that into perspective, Reddick entered the year with eight career Cup wins. Now, in just a few weeks, he has now almost equaled that number. According to Harvick, this surge is about everything finally clicking rather than being simply speed. The rest of the competition is finding it challenging to replicate the rhythm that 23XI Racing has established, from the vehicle to the pit crew to the driver himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When you get the momentum, and the car’s right, and the pit crew, and everything’s lined up right, and you have an elite driver like you do with Tyler Reddick, you can get on a roll,” Harvick explained.

But perhaps the biggest change has come from Reddick personally. Harvick recalled a moment before the Daytona 500 that stood out. While preparing for broadcast duties, he noticed Reddick was already present and ready. Now, this was something he hadn’t seen before.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Had to change. Had to get my stuff together. I needed to be on time.” That shift in mindset (attention to detail, discipline, and preparation) has elevated Reddick from a talented driver to a complete package. It’s also the reason Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin personally chose him to lead their team.

Now, with momentum on his side and confidence growing every week, Reddick isn’t just chasing wins. Instead, he’s chasing history! The upcoming race at Talladega will be interesting to see whether Reddick continues with his record-breaking wins streak.