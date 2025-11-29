“Lies Are Over Starting Monday”- Displeased Denny Hamlin Lashes Out on Social Media Ahead of 23XI vs. NASCAR Trial

The cards will finally be on the table. With the NASCAR lawsuit heading to trial in just a few days, the sport is heading to one of its most dramatic crossroads in years. And let’s just say that Denny Hamlin can’t wait for the ‘truth’ to be revealed to the public. The veteran racer was more than annoyed with a certain news article that surfaced recently, going as far as to sarcastically accuse NASCAR’s Communications Director, Mike Forde, of having helped co-author it. Perhaps Hamlin is tired of how the media is representing 23XI’s views, and he’s not backing down anymore.

Denny Hamlin goes all guns blazing

Apart from Denny Hamlin calling the ESPN writer, the 45-year-old driver took a step further to address the audience about the media organization being influenced by NASCAR.

The Joe Gibbs Racing veteran said, “Our fans have been brainwashed with their talking points for decades. Narratives pushed by the media, who are intimidated by them. Lies are over starting Monday morning. It’s time for the truth. It’s time for change.”

It all started when Denny Hamlin responded to McGee’s article, writing, “Please give credit to @mfordefor helping you write this propaganda piece that they want pushed to switch the narrative. Continuous lies about our stance, NASCARs motives for its actions, and continued message from the sanctioning body that everything is fine. Our fans know better.”

In response, Ryan McGee, who penned the article, responded to Hamlin’s first reaction and tried to clarify his approach, saying, “Tried to hit it down the middle, thus all the “(Fill in the blank) believes…” and “(Fill in the blank) argues…” Sorry you disgaree, but thanks for reading. See you Monday.”

However, Hamlin wasn’t convinced. When X user Ben Schneider highlighted a section of the article, which claimed that the ongoing lawsuit could “at most tear the Cup Series garage to pieces”, the veteran racer responded by saying, “Exactly. Laughable.” Clearly, Denny Hamlin wasn’t in any mood to back down.

To find some substance in what Hamlin said, a fan later pointed out a specific section of McGee’s article, giving a hint at what may have set the No.11 driver off. Under the subheading “What is the game for each side?” McGee wrote that the lawsuit from the teams “doesn’t list much in terms of specifics” before breaking down the charter dispute and the damages being sought. This completely underscores 23XI Racing’s stance on the lawsuit.

The Rockingham, North Carolina, native has spent more than 20 years covering NASCAR. Beyond his reporting, he also wrote the script for the 2007 documentary, “Dale,” a celebrated look at NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt’s life and legacy, and has been a central figure in ESPN’s NASCAR coverage.

Still, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver believes the larger issue runs deeper than a single article. In his view, media outlets often tread carefully around NASCAR to stay in the sport’s good graces, and that, he suggested, is what he was calling out.

Moreover, in the past week, Jeremy Mayfield, the famous suspended NASCAR driver, has also voiced out against the governing body’s way of doing things. Aiming to expose the inner workings through a very detailed rant on Facebook right after the leaked messages last week took the NASCAR world by storm. However, fans didn’t shun his view entirely, and now, with the legal battle heating up more than a meteoroid, this has definitely set the stage for Monday to be an intense showdown.

With Michael Jordan stepping up to represent 23XI Racing for the December 1 trial, it can be said with much certainty that Denny Hamlin will be watching closely from the sidelines. But things will look different if Hamlin does end up winning the lawsuit.

What are the possible outcomes if 23XI wins the lawsuit?

Uncertainty hangs in the balance, but if the jury rules NASCAR violated federal antitrust laws, especially the Sherman Act, it could trigger one of the most significant shakeups sport has ever faced. Such a finding would open the door to major financial consequences, including potentially large damage awards for the plaintiff teams. Because antitrust damages can be tripled, the total payout could reach into the hundreds of millions, depending on how the jury measures financial harm and lost value.

It wouldn’t just be monetary. Judge Bell could order structural changes to how NASCAR operates, especially around the charter system, revenue distribution, and competitive restrictions. That might include rewriting or expanding charter rights, adjusting how money flows to teams, loosening supplier rules, or even placing limits on NASCAR’s control over tracks and scheduling. These types of remedies have appeared in past sports antitrust cases, making them realistic possibilities if the plaintiff prevails.

Ruling against NASCAR would rip far beyond the courtroom. Teams could gain more financial stability and leverage, sponsors might see a healthier competitive environment, and drivers could benefit from stronger long-term protections.

On the other hand, drastic structural changes could introduce short-term instability, potentially affecting partnerships, media deals, and how the sport is governed. NASCAR would almost certainly appeal, which could slow the process, but the immediate fallout would still reshape the sports landscape in meaningful ways.