Lime Rock CEO Speaks Out as NASCAR Steps Into Connecticut With Bold Statement

The hills of northwestern Connecticut are alive with the sound of anticipation as Lime Rock Park, America’s most historic road courses, welcomes the Craftsman Truck Series for the very first time. The 1.52-mile road course has primarily hosted sports car events for 67 years. But given that NASCAR is now embracing the new change with road racing, Lime Rock fits right into their plans.

With the LIUNA 150 weekend set for June 27–28, 2025, the event promises to be a watershed moment for both motorsports in New England and the local community. But behind the scenes, the arrival of NASCAR at Lime Rock is more than just a race. The track has a rich history dating all the way to 1957 with events that have featured everything from Trans-Am classics to IMSA showdowns, but not a NASCAR national touring series event until now.

This weekend’s LIUNA 150, which will bring thousands of visitors into the area, fill up hotels and restaurants, and give the region’s economy a shot in the arm. Collaborations with big brands and festival vibes are just a few of the factors that will make this an undisputed moment in the history of the track, and in the state of Connecticut entirely.

CEO Dicky Riegel’s bold vision

Lime Rock Park has a long history of hosting NASCAR events, having held 20 races over 19 years from 1993 through 2011. These included the K&N Pro East Series events like the Mohegan Sun 200, and the 1993 Busch North race won by Ken Schrader. But, for the first time, a National Series event is going to race at the iconic venue, and this mega event is going to have a massive impact on the region. CEO of Lime Rock Park, Dicky Riegel, couldn’t contain his excitement as he shared what hosting a Truck Series race means for the local racing community.

“Lime Rock Park has been working closely with NASCAR leadership over the last two years to ultimately propel the incredible opportunity to host the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series at the Park in 2025.” He also added, “To say that we are excited about this announcement is a major understatement, as this will surely be the biggest event in Lime Rock Park’s history. Combining the incredible NASCAR fan base in New England with the spectacular beauty of Lime Rock will create motorsports magic in Connecticut.”

The push to bring NASCAR to Lime Rock was a calculated effort. Reigel also pointed to job creation, strengthened partnerships with local authorities, and the chance to showcase Connecticut on a national stage. Nicole Velardi, with the Division of Emergency Management, Homeland Security, said it was about a month-long process to make sure everything was in order. “Going through scenarios to make sure everybody knows what they need to do. Identifying any resource support that is needed,” Velardi said. “Making sure all the fire apparatuses, ambulances, etc., are available to support throughout the weekend.” She added that they are expecting around 40,000 people for the weekend.

Although there were a few hiccups and bumps in staging this massive weekend, the LIUNA 150 is all set to make history at Lime Rock.

NASCAR’s statement: A new era for Connecticut racing

NASCAR’s decision to come to Lime Rock with the Truck Series is an aggressive one and one the organization hopes sends a message about planting roots in the Northeast and connecting with an underserved and deeply passionate fan base. New England has long been a racing hot spot, but fans wanting to see premier-level NASCAR regularly had few options. The return to Lime Rock, which hasn’t hosted a NASCAR race in 14 years but, for many enthusiasts, should never have seen NASCAR abandoned altogether, is viewed by most as overdue recognition of the area’s place in motorsport history.

“We are proud to bring the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series to historic Lime Rock Park for the first time,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR Executive Vice President, Chief Venue and Racing Innovation Officer. The weekend will not only feature current stars but also celebrate the sport’s history, with the NASCAR Classic series bringing vintage stock cars back to the track.

And the stakes are larger than the race. If successful, the event could lead to further NASCAR races in Connecticut and elsewhere in the Northeast, altering the sport’s national footprint. For Lime Rock, it’s an opportunity to solidify its position for the next generation of fans and drivers. We have seen road courses like COTA and Watkins Glen solidify their spot on the Cup Series calendar; Lime Rock can do that with the Truck Series.

But NASCAR’s audacious leap forward is accompanied by uncertainty. Can Lime Rock support the crowds and the scrutiny? Will the town simply accept the changes, or will there be resistance?