Lime Rock Park: What to Know About NASCAR’s Bold New Berkshires Addition

“Lime Rock Park has been working closely with NASCAR leadership over the last two years to ultimately propel the incredible opportunity to host the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series at the Park in 2025,” said Dicky Riegel, Lime Rock Park CEO. And now? That dream is a reality. Nestled in the scenic hills of Connecticut’s Berkshires, Lime Rock Park is about to host its first-ever NASCAR national series event. And it’s a bold move that’s already creating buzz across the motorsports world.

It’s not just another race. It’s a brand-new chapter for one of America’s oldest road courses. From its storied past to the legends who’ve gripped the wheel there, Lime Rock brings with it history, character, and a whole lot of elevation change. So, before the green flag drops, here’s everything you need to know about NASCAR’s newest twist on the road.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Get to know Lime Rock Park

Lime Rock Park is hosting the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race, the LiUNA! 150. The race will begin Saturday at 1 p.m. ET and will be available to watch on FOX! Speaking of the track, Lime Rock Park has a long history of hosting NASCAR events. It has held 20 races over a 19‑year span from 1993 through 2011. The inaugural NASCAR event, a Busch North Series race, took place in 1993, won by NASCAR veteran Ken Schrader.

AD

Located in Salisbury, Connecticut, the track opened in 1957 and features a 1.5-mile, seven-turn road course. Did you know that Lime Rock Park is the third-oldest continuously operating road track in the U.S.? While Lime Rock has hosted regional NASCAR events before, such as the Busch North races through 2010, this weekend marks its first-ever appearance on the national stage with the Truck Series event.

To accommodate NASCAR’s needs, the venue recently underwent major upgrades. For instance, the pit lane was extended with wider team boxes, reinforced walls, and new SAFER barriers, and fan zones were enhanced to accommodate the sellout crowd. Preparations included launching fan events like the Thursday Fanfest Pit Stop Party and Hauler Parade. Plus, events like the NASCAR Classic and ARCA support races were set up to cap off the weekend.

“We are proud to bring the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series to historic Lime Rock Park for the first time,” said NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Venue & Racing Innovation Officer Ben Kennedy. Although this marks the first NASCAR national series race at Lime Rock, it’s not unfamiliar territory for today’s Cup stars. Joey Logano, Bubba Wallace, and Austin Dillon have all logged competitive laps on the historic circuit during their ARCA Menards Series East days.

At just 1.5 miles in length, Lime Rock Park may seem small. But it packs a serious punch. Its seven-turn configuration demands technical precision, and the track’s distinct elevation changes put the focus squarely on driver skill and mechanical grip. For fans, it’s a rare treat. For drivers, it’s a new frontier. And for NASCAR, it’s a bold move that signals its intent to explore new venues with deep motorsport roots.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Qualifying order for LiUNA! 150

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series qualifying order for Lime Rock Park reflects a blend of regular contenders and notable newcomers. Series leader Corey Heim will be one to watch as he seeks to extend his impressive 2025 campaign. Heim, who leads the points standings with four wins, eight top-five finishes, and a commanding 629 points, is the only driver to have led at least one lap in every race this season.

His road course prowess is well-documented. The guy has victories at Mid-Ohio and Circuit of the Americas, and he arrives at Lime Rock aiming for a third consecutive road course win. However, Heim faces stiff competition from rising stars and road course specialists. Jordan Taylor and Cam Waters are there to play spoilsport!

The qualifying order for Lime Rock Park is structured to maximize excitement and fairness. Drivers are grouped by owner points and previous performances. Previous race finish carries 70% and the current owner’s points position accounts for 30% of the metrics. Veteran driver Dale Quarterly is at the top of the metric score (Group 1) with 59.0 points. Similarly, Layne Riggs is in the last position (Group 2) with 1.9 metric points.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Qualifying kicks off at 9:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, following a crucial 50-minute practice session scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET Friday. With road course aces, rising stars, and title contenders all in the mix, Lime Rock Park is set to deliver a thrilling debut for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.