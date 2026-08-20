“Loneliest Guy in the Field”: Axed Ford Star Suddenly in Line for Kyle Busch’s RCR Seat

Josh Berry admitted he didn’t have much hope of securing a Cup Series seat for next season. In June, Wood Brothers Racing announced that he would not return to the No. 21 Ford in 2027, instead naming youngster Jesse Love as his replacement. By August, Berry was looking at options in the O’Reilly and Truck Series. But a new twist in the silly season may now give him a chance to remain at NASCAR’s highest level.

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Michael McCarthy, who goes by the name ‘Large’, revealed on his Rubbin is Racing podcast that the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing team might be signing Berry for 2027. There have been rumors that Berry is in line for the seat, and Large feels that Berry would be the right choice to replace the late Kyle Busch at the team.

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Large recalled how Berry looked like the “loneliest guy in the field this weekend.”

“We got to the driver’s meeting a little bit early as we were walking around Richmond, and we got there. He was kind of by himself in the front row, a little bit mopey,” he said on his podcast.

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It had the NASCAR insider wishing the best for Berry, considering how he has proven himself to be a solid Cup Series driver.

On the same podcast, he also recalled how Berry was once viewed as an “older rookie” before changing that perception by becoming a race winner in 2025, winning the Pennzoil 400 in March. The victory also earned Berry a spot in the playoffs last year.

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But Wood Brothers Racing chose to look toward the future, bringing in 2025 O’Reilly Series champion Jesse Love to replace him in the No. 21. And frankly, the silly season was quiet enough for Berry to feel pessimistic about returning to the Cup Series next year.

That was until Hendrick Motorsports shook the NASCAR community by announcing Connor Zilisch as its driver for 2028. Suddenly, rumors started coming from every corner, and Berry’s proposed move to RCR was one of them.

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Austin Hill joined RCR’s No. 33 team just days after Busch passed away from pneumonia. He never wanted to make the situation about himself, instead keeping his feet on the ground and helping the team navigate a difficult period alongside teammate Austin Dillon. But from a performance standpoint, there’s been little to suggest that Hill was anything more than a temporary solution.

Just weeks ago, Berry was staring at an uncertain future and considering a move down the NASCAR ladder. Now, with RCR’s No. 33 seat potentially opening up, he could be back in the conversation for a Cup Series ride after all.