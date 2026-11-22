Four wins. A series-high 24 top-10s. The No. 1 seed in the Chase. Denny Hamlin took it all in 2026, then spent the Homestead-Miami finale watching Kyle Larson celebrate a third Cup title instead. Ten days later, still processing a season that slipped away slowly rather than all at once, the 46-year-old sat down for a radio interview that sounded less like a victory lap than a to-do list.

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“I definitely want Joe Gibbs Racing to look in the mirror as well and figure out how they can make my eleven team better next year and what we need to do to be better, because I’m certainly gonna do that as a driver,” Hamlin said during an appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

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Denny Hamlin was not pointing fingers in one direction. He said he will run his own self-evaluation this offseason, as he does every year, but expects Joe Gibbs Racing to show the same willingness to find weaknesses and act on them.

“We’ve only got one more shot at this, and so I just wanna make sure we’re pushing all of our chips in,” he added.

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Hamlin intends to retire from full-time Cup racing after 2027, a timeline he first signaled when he signed his current extension in July 2025. He told host Dave Moody he feels content with the plan, even as team president Dave Alpern says the organization will push hard to talk him out of it.

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The numbers support his belief that the No. 11 was among the best cars in the garage. Hamlin averaged an 8.9 finish, led the series in top-10 finishes, and tied teammate Christopher Bell for the most top-fives with 16.

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His Pocono victory was the 64th of his career, ninth on NASCAR’s all-time list, and he still owns the record for most Cup wins without a title.

The Chase told a different story. Hamlin entered the postseason as the No. 1 seed but lost the points lead to Larson after the third playoff race and never got it back. He finished third, 56 points behind the champion and seven behind Bell, his teammate, for second.

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By his own reading, the postseason slide was slight rather than dramatic.

“If you kind of look at average running position, things like that, it just barely took a downward dip from where we were in the regular season,” he explained. “But overall, Dave, I’ll be honest, this was the most put together year I think I’ve ever had.”

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Hamlin did not exempt himself, either. His own energy, he admitted, ran dry before the season did.

“I think I certainly probably burned myself out by the end of the year. I mean, I was definitely tired and fatigued, uh, by the end of the year by just how much I grinded this every single day,” he said.

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The fatigue did not arrive overnight. Before the Chase opener at Darlington, Hamlin said he was already tired 27 races into the year. After Phoenix, he said the postseason had mentally worn him down and pushed for a shorter season.

A year earlier, after losing the 2025 title at that same track, he said the heartbreak ran deeper than any before it and that he needed time to process it before returning. His proposed fix is modest: a few more Wednesday afternoons off, with a breather before the final stretch.

“Just to give myself a little bit more in the tank for, for the end of the season,” he explained.

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The clock adds pressure on both sides. Hamlin expects 18-year-old Brent Crews, who has challenged for wins in the O’Reilly Series, to inherit the No. 11 whenever he steps away. Until then, the championship that has eluded him since his rookie season in 2006 remains the only thing missing.

Hamlin has made his side of the deal clear: more rest and a hard look at his own habits. What he wants in return is an organization willing to do the same. For a driver with one season left and no title yet, the mirror he is holding up to Joe Gibbs Racing may matter most this winter.