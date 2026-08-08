“Looks at It Like a Seven-Car Deal”– Rival Chevy Star Unmasks Rick Hendrick’s Secret View on Spire Alliance

Carson Hocevar drives for Spire Motorsports. A team that has the support from Tier-1 Chevy partner, Hendrick Motorsports. Engine, data sets, and pit crew are also shared within this alliance. But this weekend, Spire’s hauler is parked in front of every single Rick Hendrick hauler in the garage. It’s all because that is where he stands in comparisons to all four HMS cars.

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Hocevar is fifth in the championship. Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, and William Byron are behind him. When someone flagged this to Hocevar, he explained how Rick Hendrick actually thinks about it.

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“The pit crew takes a lot of pride in being good because they’re not on the house cars,” Hocevar said. “The engine shop enjoys it. I know Mr. H does, because he likes to see seven cars rather than just four have shots. I know they look at it like a seven-car deal because of the close alliance and everything. They just get more shots to hopefully win races because it has Hendrick engines in it, Hendrick pit crews and people he employs are on those cars.”

Through 22 races, this is where things stand. Hocevar has 638 points and one win. Chase Elliott has 635. Larson has 617. Byron has 568. The team that writes Hendrick a check for engines and support is ahead of every car Hendrick actually owns.

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It gets more pointed. Daniel Suarez won the Coca-Cola 600 for Spire this season. That is one of NASCAR’s four crown jewel races. Rick Hendrick’s team has not won one in 2026.

The reason Spire got here starts with Chevrolet’s new Camaro ZL1 body package. It came in for 2026 and flipped the aerodynamic picture. Hendrick had years of simulation notes, setup data, and institutional knowledge around the old body. When the new one came on the track, that became a problem rather than an advantage. All that experience was now pointing in the wrong direction.

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Spire did not have that problem. Smaller team, leaner setup, no history with the old package to unlearn. They approached the new body with fresh eyes, found what worked, and extracted more from the same hardware that Hendrick’s factory cars are still trying to figure out. Same engines. Same chassis. Spire just read the new rules better.

Here is the part that makes this alliance genuinely clever. When Hocevar runs fifth, his car generates live race data on the new package. That data goes back to Rick Hendrick. The engine shop studies it. The engineers compare it to what their own cars are doing. Every lap Spire runs up front is a free lesson for the team that supplies them.

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It’s been 11 races since Chase Elliott scored a top 5 finish. Larson last three out of four races has registered 34th or worse finish, and Byron has lost his mojo after winning back-to-t0-back Daytona 500s. Hocevar has two top 10 finish in last three starts and was in contention to win the Brickyard 400. While the situation looks grim, HMS can still rely on their partner and stage a comeback, especially in the Chase.

That is what Hocevar means by the seven-car deal. It is not a throwaway line. It is a description of something that is working exactly as designed, even when the design produces a result as strange as a satellite team parking its hauler in front of the flagship.

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The points decide the order. Right now, Hocevar’s hauler is at the front, but it will be interesting to see how long this trend continues.