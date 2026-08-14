“Losing a Brother Has Been Tough”: Kurt Busch Drops Emotional Reality Check on Late Brother Kyle’s Unmatched NASCAR Legacy

Before Kurt and Kyle Busch became NASCAR champions, they were two kids in Las Vegas working on race cars with their father, Tom Busch. There was no famous racing dynasty behind them. No easy route into the sport. Kurt broke through first, then helped open the door for Kyle. Together, they made the winningest brother combination NASCAR has ever seen. Now, with Kyle gone since May 21 2026, Kurt is left carrying a family story that was always bigger than the numbers.

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USA Network has been working on three-part documentary called Americana. Richard Petty, Kurt Busch, Darius Rucker and Frankie Muniz are featured in it. Kurt will be in focus this weekend and he also shared a teaser on what is expected to be an emotional episode. “Losing a brother has been tough for me, losing a legend in the sports world is tough for many. Thank you to the motorsports world for your love and well wishes for our family,” Kurt wrote on X.

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The video snippet revealed how Busch brothers rose up the ranks from humble beginnings. Their father built cars on tight budgets and taught both boys how to weld, fix problems and understand the machinery. The family could not always afford to race two cars at once. Kurt often went first, while Kyle helped and learned. Then Kyle Busch got his chance.

“We looked up to the Pettys and Earnhardts and all the racing families. They were just humble beginnings, you know, blue-collar kids that worked hard and broke through,” Kurt said.

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“Take my stats, double them, triple them, I think, quadruple them. My brother Kyle won everything and did it in his way. He went after everybody hard and fast. If you don’t like that kind of racing, don’t even watch. He’s the winningest driver.”

Kyle’s numbers show why Kurt speaks with such certainty. He finished with 234 national series wins, the most in NASCAR history. That total includes 63 Cup victories, 102 Xfinity wins and 69 Truck wins. He also won two Cup championships, in 2015 and 2019, plus the 2009 O’Reilly Series title.

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But the bigger story is what the brothers achieved together. Kurt won the 2004 Cup championship. Kyle Busch added two more. Their combined 97 Cup Series wins put them ahead of every other brother combination in NASCAR.

Kyle’s record was also from racing almost anything he could get into. He dominated the Xfinity (now O’Reilly) and Truck Series while building his Cup career, and he remains the only driver to win all three national races in one weekend. He did it twice at Bristol.

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That hunger was there almost from the start. Kyle made his NASCAR national debut at 16, was forced to step away because of the age rule, then returned with Hendrick Motorsports at 18. Two years later, he was a full-time Cup driver.

As for the brothers, they had their share of fights. Their biggest blowup was in the 2007 All-Star Race at Charlotte, when they wrecked each other while battling for the lead. They stopped speaking for a time and even avoided family gatherings. Eventually, they repaired the relationship.

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As they got older, Kurt became one of Kyle’s strongest defenders. He understood the personality that came with the speed. Kyle Busch could frustrate rivals, upset fans and still go straight back to Victory Lane. That is part of why his name was so often linked to Dale Earnhardt Sr., another driver who never tried to make everyone happy.

Richard Childress made that connection even clearer when he signed Kyle in 2023. Childress said he saw the same hunger in Kyle that he had once seen in Earnhardt. Kyle Busch considered that comparison a major honor.

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Even shortly before his death, Kyle was still thinking about Earnhardt’s legacy. Dale Earnhardt Jr. later revealed their final text exchange about a late-model project. Junior asked what number they should run. Kyle’s answer was immediate: “The Dale Jr. 8.” He was excited about seeing longtime Earnhardt fans react to the car.

Then there was Kyle’s final NASCAR win. On May 15, he dominated the Truck Series race at Dover, leading 147 of 200 laps. Six days later, he was gone. After that victory, he was asked why winning still mattered to him.

“Because you never know when the last one is.”

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That line now hits differently. Kurt is left with the records, the old family stories and a brother’s career that stretched across more than two decades. But when he talks about Kyle Busch now, the numbers are only part of it.