“Losing Value to That Award”– Corey Heim Drops Bold Verdict on NASCAR’s Rookie Ban

When Corey Heim was revealed as a full-time Cup Series driver for 2027, there was little doubt among most fans over who the upcoming Rookie of the Year would be. The defending Truck Series champion had already won over the garage with two Cup Series wins this year as a part-timer. But NASCAR, earlier this month, revealed that Heim will not be eligible for the award despite being the overwhelming early favorite.

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NASCAR’s rookie limit is capped at 12 Cup Series starts. Heim, as of last month’s Brickyard 400, which he won, is already at 15. Since this came to light, many have debated whether the rule is fair to Heim. After all, on paper, he will be a rookie in 2027 since it will be his first full season at NASCAR’s highest level. After the Black’s Tire 250 at Richmond, the future 23XI driver had a bold take on the award as a whole.

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“My only problem with it really is, you know, you’re sort of losing value to that award. You know, I think if you want that award, it means something…” Heim said in an interview with Eddie Kalegi of Motorsports Today.

Heim argues that if NASCAR keeps simply handing over the trophy by default instead of awarding it to a truly deserving rookie, it will make the whole thing less special in the future. The Rookie of the Year award needs to be something worth celebrating, not just something to take a picture with.

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His frustration was understandable. But NASCAR wanted the “more experienced rookies” out of the picture when deciding its winner, which is why it announced the modified 12-start rule. Before 2024, the cap was set at seven starts. In 2024 and 2025, complete discretion was given to the NASCAR Rookie Committee, which made exceptions for drivers like Shane van Gisbergen (14 starts) and Ty Gibbs (15 starts).

2027 was most likely going to be Heim’s year. But now, the rules have been changed. “Not all rookies are created equal, in that to be a rookie, you actually have to apply to do so,” NASCAR official Mike Forde said in the Hauler Talk podcast.

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Heim made his Cup Series debut back in 2024, taking part in two races for the No. 43 team of Legacy Motor Club as a replacement for Erik Jones. He didn’t take part in any Cup races in 2025, focusing on and winning the Craftsman Truck Series championship. 2026 was the breakout year for the 24-year-old, as he won two races in the Cup Series, the Anduril 250 in San Diego and the Brickyard 400 in Indianapolis.

23XI Racing, owned by Denny Hamlin, announced in May, before either of those victories, that Heim would be their driver for 2027. The talent was always there, and everyone in NASCAR knew that. He has only further justified the team’s decision. And considering how strong the Toyotas look, Heim, with 23XI, is poised for more race victories at the very least, if not something greater in 2027.

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Heim does not need a Rookie of the Year title to prove his place. In the same interview with Kalegi, he insisted that it’s “not the end of the world”.

Heim is set to appear in four more races this year — Daytona, Darlington, Charlotte, and Homestead Miami. Another win, and there will be more side-eyes toward NASCAR for potentially ‘robbing’ Heim of an award.