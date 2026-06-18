“Lot Of People…Had An Interest”- RFK Racing President Comes Clean on Truth Blocking Cup Rivals From Securing Chris Buescher

Chris Buescher’s contract was running out at the end of this year. Until it wasn’t; that had a lot of people in the garage paying attention. RFK Racing just shut the whole conversation down. On Tuesday, June 16, the team locked him into a multi-year deal to stay in the No. 17 Ford. RFK President Chip Bowers wasn’t shy about what had actually been going on behind closed doors.

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“There are a lot of people, both in the fan base and, I’m sure, within the garage, who had an interest in seeing Chris maybe drive somewhere else,” Bowers said. That’s a team president basically saying, yeah, other teams were circling. “But certainly our fans are over the moon today, and our organization is excited.”

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Honestly, it’s not hard to see why other teams wanted a shot at him. Buescher’s sitting 7th in points right now, the only RFK car in the playoff picture. Eight top-10s, two top-fives, a runner-up finish at Talladega back in April. He’s not flashy. He just doesn’t make mistakes. He comes every week, finishes well, and never gives you a reason to worry about him, which, for a Cup team, is basically the dream.

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That reliability didn’t come out of thin air. Chris Buescher’s been with this organization since 2009, when he joined as a teenager working in the shop and helping out at pit practice, way before he ever got behind the wheel. He won the ARCA title in 2012, the Xfinity title in 2015, both with the team, before he ever moved up to Cup.

“Chris has been with us for half of his life at this juncture. He’s just an exceptional human being.”

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His six Cup wins back all of this up. Five of them came with RFK, including a Bristol win in 2022 that snapped a five-year drought for the whole team. Then 2023 happened: three wins in five weeks, a career-best 7th in points. He topped it off with a last-lap pass at Watkins Glen in 2024, which tells you he’s not just an oval guy. He wins everywhere. And that’s exactly why this contract matters and is bigger than just one team.

The Chris Buescher Extension is a Bigger Win for Ford Than it Looks

Keeping Buescher isn’t just good news for RFK. It’s Ford protecting itself. Right now, Ford’s getting beat. Toyota’s got Tyler Reddick and Denny Hamlin running up front every week. Chevy’s roster is deep, too.

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Only two Ford drivers are in the top 10 in points: Buescher and reigning champ Ryan Blaney. If some other team had pulled Chris Buescher away, Ford basically goes into next year with one car, Blaney’s, carrying the entire brand.

So this fight was never just RFK’s to win. Brad Keselowski bought into the team back in 2022, and his whole plan depended on Buescher staying put as the foundation. Letting him leave would’ve sent a message that RFK is still just a stepping-stone team, not somewhere drivers stay.

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Ford Performance, with Mark Rushbrook running things, almost certainly leaned in here, too. All that manufacturer support, simulator time, engine specs, the good stuff, doesn’t mean much if your best driver walks out the door.

RFK also played the timing well. Getting this done in mid-June, while Buescher’s locked in a tight playoff battle, means he’s not spending his summer fielding “what’s your future” questions every week like half the garage will be.

And the actual pitch was simple: once Keselowski, now 42, eventually hangs up his helmet, the whole organization becomes his to run. That’s not a promise Hendrick or Gibbs could make to some outside free agent walking in cold. Nothing sums it up better than this line by Bowers:

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“From our perspective, he’s everything you want in a driver and a teammate.” That’s not just a nice thing to say about somebody. For RFK, and honestly for Ford, that’s the whole reason this deal had to happen.