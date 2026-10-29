Justin Allgaier is in the middle of the best season of his career, yet the loudest conversation around the No. 7 team has nothing to do with speed. A private debate has trailed the JR Motorsports veteran for years, and by his own account, it once came down to a single night in the desert. Now, with his future still a talking point in the garage, Allgaier is explaining how many times he has stood at that same crossroads.

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“Lots of times where I’ve been ready to walk away from it before this, and I didn’t, and I’m glad I hadn’t,” Allgaier told Matt Weaver via Motorsport on X, reflecting on the moments when he considered ending his racing career.

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Walking away has been on his mind for longer than most fans realize. In 2015, with his Cup ride at Harry Scott Jr.’s team already ending, he had largely decided to leave the sport before JR Motorsports offered a new path the following year.

The move to JR Motorsports gave Allgaier another opportunity to establish himself in NASCAR’s national series. He returned to the Xfinity Series in 2016 and quickly became a consistent contender, winning three races that season and finishing third in the championship standings.

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Over the following years, he continued to build his record with JRM, eventually becoming one of the organization’s most successful drivers and a regular presence in the championship fight.

The closest he came to following through was the Friday night before the 2022 Xfinity Series title race at Phoenix Raceway. Allgaier was one of four championship contenders, alongside JRM teammates Noah Gragson and Josh Berry and Joe Gibbs Racing’s Ty Gibbs, and he laid out his plan over dinner with family and friends.

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“We had a shot at winning a championship, and I had a bunch of friends and family at the table sitting around, and I’m like, hey, just so y’all know, if I win the championship tomorrow night, like, I’m going to mic drop, and I’m out,” Allgaier recalled.

His announcement drew a reaction he was not expecting from his wife.

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“And my wife looked at me with this look that I don’t, I mean, we’ve been married for 20 years. I had never seen that look ever. And I didn’t know whether to be nervous or sad or confused. I didn’t know what that look meant. I really didn’t,” he said.

Dale Jr’s JRM driver later said that look made him realize the decision was never only his, because retirement would also affect his family and the people who had backed his career. Gibbs won the race and the title, with Gragson second and Allgaier third, so there was no walk-off to carry out.

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“But I’m glad I didn’t, right? Because now I look back and obviously winning the championship and all the things that we’ve been able to do,” he said.

JR Motorsports pushes back on Justin Allgaier’s retirement talk

The breakthrough came in 2024, when he rallied from a lap down in a backup car to win the title at Phoenix in his seventh Championship 4 appearance. Even then, he said he was ready to retire on the spot, until his wife reminded him that he had signed a two-year contract only months earlier. His view of the decision has not changed since.

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“So, you know, when I’m ready, I know I’m going to be ready,” Allgaier explained.

The question resurfaced this season even as the wins piled up. Heading into the year, Allgaier has said retirement felt all but certain. At JRM Fan Day, he described to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio the reaction inside the shop after his third victory of 2026.

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“After I won my third race of the year, I walked in on Monday morning, and LW [Miller] and Joe [Mattes] pulled me into Joe’s office, and they’re like, ‘Why are you quitting? Why are you doing this? Why are you retiring?’ So we’ll see. I can’t promise you anything,” Allgaier said.

The pushback appears to have made a difference. In July, JRM co-owner Kelley Earnhardt Miller said the organization had talked Allgaier into staying for a couple more years. JR Motorsports, co-owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr., clearly still sees a future for the veteran driver.

Speaking at Indianapolis, Allgaier described a return in 2027 as the likely direction, although he said the details still needed to be finalized.

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For a driver who has weighed the exit so often, the timing remains his call, and his results are making it harder for him to make.