Order the chicken tender platter at Cheddar’s a few seasons back, and you might have been eating a piece of NASCAR. Five hand-battered tenders carried a name straight off the side of a race car: the No. 8 Special. Few menu items in the sport were that literal, or that sticky. It was a simple idea, and it traveled far.

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Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen has confirmed that its sponsorship of Richard Childress Racing will not continue into 2027, closing out a seven-season run.

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“We’re grateful for our partnership with Richard Childress Racing and all we’ve accomplished together over the years,” the restaurant chain said in an email to Sports Business Journal as reported by Adam Stern.

“While our sponsorship won’t continue next year, we’ve truly valued our time as part of the racing community and the opportunity to connect with so many passionate fans. We wish the entire RCR team continued success.”

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The relationship began in 2020, when Tyler Reddick drove the No. 8 and Cheddar’s sponsored the car in two races. It grew every year: three primary races in 2021, four in 2022 and seven in 2023, Kyle Busch’s first season at RCR.

Those seven races produced a best finish of fifth, at Atlanta in July. A multi-year extension followed ahead of 2024, and the brand stayed on the team’s 2026 sponsor schedule.

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The activation went well beyond paint. Cheddar’s sold No. 8 eGift cards and built menu items for Busch fans, and it wove Busch and team imagery into its advertising.

In July 2025 it joined RCR at Dover Air Force Base to honor military members and their families with a patriotic scheme. RCR president Torrey Galida credited Cheddar’s with leveraging the partnership to build brand affinity and purchase consideration.

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The timing is hard to ignore. Kyle Busch died on May 21, 2026, at 41, after severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis, according to his family. His death certificate later cited bacterial pneumonia leading to sepsis, hemorrhagic shock and disseminated intravascular coagulation.

RCR parked the No. 8 for the rest of the season and moved to the No. 33, with Austin Hill, a former RCR driver in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, taking the seat. Hill will carry the Cup program into 2027.

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Cheddar’s is not alone. RCR told Sports Business Journal that several partners whose programs were built around Busch will not return, and Rebel Bourbon is among those reported to be leaving. The team has not named every departing brand, and neither side has disclosed the financial terms of the Cheddar’s deal.

Not everything is shrinking. United Rentals and Bennett are confirmed for the No. 33 in 2027, and RCR says several established partners are increasing their investment around Hill.

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Busch’s legacy also remains part of the business: RCR and the Busch family have agreed to keep selling his merchandise in 2027, and the No. 8 stays parked until Brexton Busch is ready to race.

How Dale Earnhardt’s death played out differently

The shift invites comparison with 2001, when Dale Earnhardt died in the Daytona 500 and RCR had to move forward without its most recognizable driver. Kevin Harvick took over the car, the No. 3 became the No. 29, and GM Goodwrench stayed on to back him through 2006, before Shell took over in 2007.

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Hershey Foods also transferred its Winston Cup program to Harvick and adjusted a consumer promotion to honor the No. 3 team.

The circumstances differ importantly. Harvick inherited an established Cup program with its sponsors intact. Hill is building the No. 33’s identity from a clean slate, and Cheddar’s contract was understood to expire after 2026, so the exit may reflect a contract running its course. The company has offered no reason and has not linked the decision to Busch’s death.

For Richard Childress Racing, the task now is twofold: replace a partner that treated the team like an extension of its own brand, and build commercial value around Hill.

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The No. 33 will not have the instant recognition Busch brought, but United Rentals, Bennett, and the partners raising their commitments offer a foundation. Cheddar’s run showed what a sponsor can do when it commits fully. RCR now has to find the next one. That search starts now, with 2027 months away.