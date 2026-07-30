“Making Him Look Like a Poser”- Carson Hocevar’s NASCAR Criticism Labeled ‘Damage Control’ After Corey Heim Clash

After releasing a lengthy critique of NASCAR this week, Carson Hocevar sparked another argument by claiming the sport has strayed from what formerly captivated viewers. While many agreed with parts of his assessment, the timing of the message drew just as much attention as its content. Some insiders think that the post, which came only days after his intense duel with Corey Heim in the Brickyard 400, was more about preserving Hocevar’s reputation than it was about saving NASCAR.

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“I definitely think that somebody in a suit or a collared shirt has encouraged him with a few different talking points and he realized that Heim’s kind of making him look like a poser right now because Carson talks all this s–t and he’s got, you know, one win he backed into and he’s out here in 15 starts winning on a road course and winning at Indy. So I think that he just had to, you know, do something to get back in good graces with the fan base,” said Moon on the Rubbin is Racing podcast.

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Now, Hocevar’s criticism of NASCAR comes at an interesting time after his loss to Heim. The two drivers have a history together dating back to 2023 from the Truck Series, and it continued at Indy. On lap 91, Hocevar followed Heim all the way down the pit road entry and flipped him off. He was frustrated after not being able to clear the #67 car.

Yet, it was Heim who had the final laugh after winning his first crown jewel race in just 15 Cup starts. After the race, Heim shrugged off suggestions of a brewing rivalry, joking, “You guys love talking about a guy who finished ninth. I made sure he stayed behind me, and I finished in front of him.”

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Hocevar has been outspoken about his competitors for some time now, but very few of them have been able to answer him like Heim. The discussion also revived a warning Denny Hamlin made months earlier about Hocevar’s outspoken approach. Speaking on his podcast, Hamlin cautioned that a driver’s reputation inside the garage often matters when races come down to drafting help.

“The competitors definitely play a big role in how you finish on a week-to-week basis. And so I certainly think that while it may sound good in an interview, when you come down to the end of the race, those words sometimes can hurt your finishing position.”

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It is tough to say that the entire Cup garage has turned against Hocevar. But as things stand, he is doing what he does best. Making a splash and sparking conversation, even if it leads to his critics believing that he is doing his banter for relevancy.