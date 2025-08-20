Denny Hamlin Earns Rare Respect From Fans as He “Declares War” on NASCAR Playoffs

With 58 Cup Series wins and three Daytona 500 victories to his name, Denny Hamlin isn’t just a veteran, he’s a force. But in 2025, it’s not just his driving that’s making headlines. Hamlin’s sharp critique of NASCAR’s playoff format has fans buzzing, especially after a viral Instagram jab that felt more like a battle cry. So what’s behind this sudden wave of respect for one of the sport’s most polarizing figures?

Winning four races and sitting third in the 2025 playoff standings, Hamlin trails leader William Byron by 73, setting up a tight battle as the postseason kicks off. But while the racing heats up on track, tensions off it are just as intense.

However, the 44-year-old is not the only one to criticize NASCAR’s playoff format. Legends like Richard Petty, who publicly criticized the “win and you’re in” system, and Tony Stewart have also slammed systems they felt hurt the sport.

Recently, Denny Hamlin didn’t hold back when he replied to NASCAR’s Instagram post celebrating William Byron’s regular season crown, dropping a comment that’s being hailed as a direct shot at the playoff system.

On the post featuring Byron’s words about no one running away in the standings, Hamlin fired back: “Can’t run away when you reset every 3 weeks 😂.” This quip, liked by thousands, underscores Hamlin’s ongoing frustration with the elimination-style format introduced in 2014, which he argues diminishes the value of a strong regular season by leveling the field repeatedly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NASCAR (@nascar)

It’s like declaring war because Hamlin has ramped up his critiques this year, including accusing NASCAR of a “convenient cover-up” on why the format persists despite widespread discontent.

His words earn rare fan respect by highlighting how resets can erase leads; for example, William Byron’s 41-point lead over Kyle Larson late in the regular season was reduced to just a few playoff-point seeding advantages once the postseason reset began.

Hamlin’s history of pushing back adds weight here; he once warned NASCAR against “stubbornness” on the format, saying, “They’re going to be stubborn about it until they realize it’s not working.” He even claimed he’d race longer if a better championship setup emerged, noting, “I might go longer if NASCAR finds the right championship format.” This stems from his 2023 near-miss, where he led early but bowed out in the round of 8 despite three wins, fueling his view that the system rewards flukes over dominance.

Fans see this Instagram jab as Hamlin channeling their gripes, especially after Richmond‘s chaos, where Byron edged Hamlin for the title, making his “war” feel like a timely stand for fairness.

A Reddit thread buzzing about Hamlin’s Instagram comment captured the fanbase’s pulse, with over 200 upvotes and dozens of replies praising his unfiltered take. As discussions heated up online, it’s clear this moment sparked a wave of support mixed with amusement.

Fan backlash and cheers for Denny Hamlin

One fan noted, “I much prefer this to everyone pretending the system was great when it first came out.” This reflects the shift since the 2014 playoff debut, when initial hype gave way to complaints about manufactured drama, like the 2018 finale, where Joey Logano won the title with just three victories all year.

Hamlin’s honesty stands out against early endorsements from drivers like Kevin Harvick, who later soured on it, showing how the format’s flaws, evident in 2022 when nine winners missed playoffs, have built resentment over time.

Another commenter said, “Can’t stand driver Denny. I’m totally down with Twitter, Denny. Dude has declared war.” Hamlin’s social media persona has evolved since his 2020 podcast launch, where he dissected races bluntly, much like his 2019 feud with NASCAR over aero packages that he called “embarrassing.”

This war vibe echoes his antitrust lawsuit with 23XI Racing against the charter system, filed in October 2024, positioning him as a rebel fans rally behind despite on-track rivalries.

“It’s funny how almost all the owners, drivers, reporters, and fans dislike this, yet NASCAR will never change a thing.” Surveys from 2023 showed ~70% of fans wanting tweaks, per a Motorsport Network poll, while owners like Rick Hendrick voiced concerns post-2021 when Larson dominated but resets nearly cost him.

NASCAR’s steadfastness traces to 2004’s Chase introduction for TV ratings, but Hamlin’s jab amplifies calls for reform amid declining viewership.

One user quipped, “Denny is going for the ‘win on Sunday, bitch on Monday’ strat this season, and it’s hilarious. Even if you hate Denny, I think you have to appreciate that the guy is suing and relentlessly (and increasingly) shit-talking NASCAR while still winning races.” This nods to Hamlin’s dual role as driver and owner, balancing four 2025 wins with legal battles, reminiscent of 2013 when he missed races due to injury but returned stronger. His podcast rants blend critique with wins, earning reluctant nods from detractors.

Finally, a fan added, “Mamba Smith hates this take.” Smith, a vocal analyst, clashed with fans in July 2025 over defending the format’s excitement, arguing it creates underdog stories like Ross Chastain‘s 2022 Hail Melon. Hamlin’s counter fuels the divide, highlighting tensions since the 2017 stage racing addition that Smith praised but many see as gimmicky.