It’s probably not a good time to be an International Hot Rod Association (IHRA) racing fan. The dreams of competing against NASCAR seem far-fetched after the recent turmoil within the racing series. And as if Leah Martin’s shocking firing from last week was not enough, the IHRA management crisis has taken another undesirable turn this week.

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According to NASCAR journalist Aaron ‘AJ’ England, “Derrick Beach, General Manager of National Trail Raceway, and reportedly his entire management crew quit yesterday amid growing turmoil surrounding IHRA operations. The instability surrounding the organization just keeps expanding.”

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Derrick Beach took over as the track manager of the National Trail Raceway after the IHRA bought the track in 2025. He was a crucial part of the track’s history, having raced there since he was seven years old. Before he stepped up to a management role, he used to be an announcer and veteran in the booth for the Professional Drag Racers Association. In fact, Beach’s love for the National Trails Raceway was such that he became an announcer for it when he was merely 12 years old.

He had also been publicly cooperative with the IHRA’s operational decisions as recently as April 2026, adjusting the Raceway’s own points schedule and cancelling an existing event to accommodate an IHRA national event relocation.

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So why would a passionate follower of the Raceway quit with his entire management team?

Beach’s resignation could be a direct indication of his support for Leah Martin, who was fired via text message on May 17, 2026, while actively on-site at the IHRA Thunder on the Beach offshore event in Cocoa Beach, Florida. She had met with owner Darryl Cuttell in person just hours before, with no indication that a change was coming.

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The community is theorizing that there was a fundamental disagreement between the way the IHRA operates and what Beach expected of it. Multiple stories also revolve around the speculation that Darryl Cuttell is using the sport as a hobby to further his data center business.

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Cuttell, who built his fortune through Novva Data Centers, a Utah-based hyperscale data center company, has no prior background in motorsport administration, a fact that has not gone unnoticed among insiders watching the series shed experienced personnel one by one.

The recent turmoil in IHRA’s management operations threatens its existence and expansion plans. The sport has been aggressively acquiring racetracks since last year. They were also planning a new stock car series to bring stock car racing back to its roots, with an 8-race, two-class series featuring Pro Late Models and Late Model Sportsman, and a $2 million purse, spread across six tracks in five states across the South and Midwest.

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Its inaugural event took place at Pulaski County Motorsports Park in Virginia in March 2026, and it was positioned as an affordable alternative to NASCAR ranks, marketed as a return to racing where “driver skill, smart setups, and teamwork” matter more than budget. The championship finale is set for Rockingham Speedway in October.

But ambitions rarely matter in front of a crumbling executive room, inside which there have been several changes. Since Cuttell took ownership, the list of presidents, executives, and senior staff who have come and gone also includes Kenny Nowling, Rich Schaefer, Christian Byrd, Michael Tedesco, Josh Peake, Scott Woodruff, Alan Reinhart, and Brett Underwood.

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While there is no confirmation about the replacements for Derrick Beach and his team, the IHRA has already moved on from Leah Martin.

Old ally steps up to support IHRA

Their new president took over yesterday, and Darryl Cuttell vouched for him, saying, “He understands racers, sponsors, promotion, operations, and the business side of motorsports at the highest level. More importantly, he brings energy, vision, and a racer-first mentality that aligns perfectly with where we are taking this company.”

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Before he faced the spotlight on May 20, 2026, Dustin Farthing was working with IHRA’s powerboat and watercraft racing divisions. As an accomplished watercraft racer with experience in building motorsports organizations, Farthing was chosen to lead the IHRA owing to his diverse resume.

And since Leah Martin’s removal was creating buzz about IHRA losing its significance and succumbing to a management crisis, Farthing tried to reassure the fans with promises about the sport’s agenda.

“IHRA has an incredible foundation, an iconic brand, and some of the most passionate racers and fans in motorsports,” said Dustin Farthing. “This organization has the opportunity to become one of the most powerful motorsports platforms in the world by uniting multiple disciplines under one vision.”

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He is directly backed by IHRA owner Darry Cuttell, who considers him the perfect choice for spearheading IHRA’s ambitions to become a multidisciplinary sanctioning body.

Yet, amidst all the growth, the sport has been unable to maintain a consistent organizational structure. Is Dustin Farthing the change that the IHRA needs? Only time will tell.