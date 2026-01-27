Mark Martin Calmly Shuts Down Chase Panic as NASCAR Reportedly Strips Infamous Road Course Race

Shane van Gisbergen had a solid chance in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. During the Kiwi speedster’s rookie season, he was on a whopping five-win streak on road courses. And the Charlotte Roval, present in the playoffs, was a ticket to the Round of 8. SVG could not cross the Round of 16, although he did end up winning the race anyway. In 2026, however, he will not be able to use the Roval’s advantage – and Mark Martin is not bothered.

Mark Martin is glad about the trimmed postseason

“I don’t see a problem with not having a road course in there. Just happy that we have 10 races to decide our champion. I still think you’ll have to be blazingly fast and unbelievably consistent to be the 2026 champion. So, I’m good with it. I love the oval. I think we’re ready for it. Cars race really good on that racetrack right now with the rules package and stuff. So, um, the rubble was interesting, but you know, it was time for a change,” Mark Martin said on the Mark Martin Archive podcast.

NASCAR has reverted to the Chase format, which has a 10-race postseason. And Charlotte Motor Speedway occupies the 6th slot of that list – but it will no longer be on its Roval layout. Since 2018, the 2.3-mile, 17-turn circuit Charlotte Roval has hosted a playoff race. However, with drivers wrecking on the final lap to advance in the playoffs or manipulative incidents like Stewart-Haas Racing’s 2022 fiasco have clouded the track’s reputation.

Besides its awkward and unruly nature, the Roval also does not gel well with the Next-Gen car. Many believe that it has diminished the quality of road-course racing. The 1.5-mile oval at Charlotte, on the other hand, has been one of the better events on the schedule, as the Next-Gen car has improved racing on intermediate ovals. So, many fans and drivers, including Denny Hamlin, have clamored for a move back to the oval. And NASCAR is finally doing just that.

Mark Martin also responded positively to scaling down the road course events from 6 to 4. “I think it’s a good number. Um, yeah, I really do. I think that the San Diego race will be interesting for something new. I like the fact that they’re not stuck on any one thing. I don’t expect the San Diego to be a five or 10-year event unless it’s just absolutely amazing. And I like that. So, I’m all for trying a few different things. Um, six road course races are quite a few for an oval-based series,” he said.

While NASCAR shuffles its racetracks for the new season, one team is also gearing up in earnest.

Unveiling a new training center

Hendrick Motorsports was the belle of the ball in 2025, as Kyle Larson fetched his second Cup Series championship. However, the team is not getting carried away, as the new season brings many new challenges. With a revamped format focusing on points and increased horsepower, a shift in strategy is essential. And for that purpose, the team opened a new 35,000-square-foot fitness, recovery, and clinical care hub on its 150-acre campus.

The Atrium Health Motorsports Athletic Center is filled with top-of-the-line fitness equipment, weights, a spa, hydrotherapy pools, and sleek, personalized locker areas. While the fitness and recovery features are available to all employees, the main users will be pit crew members, who are constantly honing their strength and agility for in-race pit stops.

“So, we developed a wellness program over at the Automotive Group (offices), and with (physical therapy) people and trainers to train people do it the right way. And then we looked at how many people we are training here. I think we’ve got over 50 pit crew people — we do (training) for other teams (too). And it was compact, the area for rehab (at the motorsports complex),” said Rick Hendrick.

Clearly, all hands are on deck for the 2026 season. Let’s wait and see how it unfolds.