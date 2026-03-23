Mark Martin Comes to Rescue as NASCAR Broadcast Makes Public Announcement to Save Historic Track

The Greenville-Pickens Speedway was home to some of the best NASCAR races, including the first one ever televised. Despite that, the future of the track is in jeopardy, as there are plans to develop it into an industrial park. Mark Martin, who speaks on important issues in the sport, has, however, pushed back on those calls and revealed why it is important to save the historic track.

“We’ve already lost some very historic race tracks to reference Romford Speedway, for example, it was very historic… There are so many racetracks where the cities around them have grown all around them to a point where property becomes more valuable than the racetrack does,” said Martin. “We’ve already lost so many, I know there’s a huge battle at Greenville-Pickens.”

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The FOX’s broadcast team also echoed the same tune, as Mike Joy encouraged more people to join the initiative to visit the iconic racetrack.

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“The developers are closing in, council meetings, county and city council, folks want to save Greenville-Pickens Speedway,” said Joy on the official broadcast. “You need to get involved, go to these government meetings, because race tracks don’t vote. If you want to save the site of the first televised NASCAR race in full, you need to help out.”

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Efforts to save the track by the NASCAR community have yielded some positive outcomes, as Pickens County leaders voted against the demolition. While this does not guarantee the future, another positive is that Jackie Manley, who has ties to the track, is working on purchasing it and saving the Speedway from developers.

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“I was completely shocked,” Manley said. “I was like, ‘Oh man, this is real. We’re going to have to try to do something to help.’ My dad and grandpa ran wreckers and cleanup trucks. My mom sold tickets, so when I was born, my dad picked us up at the hospital, me and my mom, and we come straight to the racetrack so my mom could do the sign-in.”

The track is not just important for South Carolina, but also for NASCAR due to its historic significance.

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Greenville Pickens Speedway is etched in NASCAR history

Started in the 1940s as a dirt track, after it was paved, the Pickens Speedway hosted some iconic races. It was also home to NASCAR’s first-ever live televised race from start to finish.

The Pickens Speedway also played an important role in the growth of stock car racing in the Southeast.

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Since being closed down in 2022, the track’s future has been uncertain. The recent outcome has given the NASCAR community a glimmer of hope, but efforts from the likes of Dale Earnhardt Jr. could help save its future.

Earnhardt has already expressed a desire to race on the track if it is saved from going into redevelopment as an industrial park.

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“If @GPspeedway1 can survive, the @CARSTour will be first in line to return, and I’ll be the first entry,” tweeted Earnhardt.

This is a great move as more races being conducted on the track will be the only way to fuel its resurgence.

With a few already being closed down and many other tracks dealing with situations similar to that of the Greenville Pickens, it is time that NASCAR steps in and finds a way to save these iconic tracks from being closed down to preserve the sport’s historic significance.