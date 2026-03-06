Mark Martin Issues Emotional Darlington Message Amidst Special Lady in Black Reunion

While many drivers have struggled with the unforgiving reputation of Darlington Raceway – the ‘Lady in Black’ and ‘Too Tough to Tame’, the track has never quite intimidated Mark Martin the same way. Martin has always seen the Darlington Raceway as his happy hunting ground and loved coming back here, which he will do once again in 2026, but in a special avatar.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Mark Martin reminisces about old Darlington days

Taking to his official X account, Martin looked back at his Darlington days, sharing a 25-second video. In the clip, the former NASCAR driver is seen driving with valor and success at the track nicknamed ‘Lady in Black,’ as he sets himself up for an emotional return.

“Some tracks never leave you. Honored to return this Spring as the Honorary Pace Car Driver and lead the field to green at the Lady in Black. @TooToughToTame,” Martin wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Martin always conquered the track known as ‘Too Tough To Tame’ during his days as a racing driver; this time, he will take charge of the Pace Car and lead the pack to green. The Goodyear 400 at the Darlington Raceway is set to take place on Sunday, March 22, at 3 PM ET.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

During his racing days, Mark Martin claimed an astounding 12 victories at this track, which includes two Cook Out Southern 500s in the Cup, eight O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, and two International Race of Champions races.

“Darlington has always been one of the most challenging and rewarding tracks I’ve ever raced,” said Martin. “To come back and serve as the Honorary Pace Car Driver for the Goodyear 400 is truly special. The fans here appreciate the history of this sport, and I’m looking forward to seeing so many familiar faces.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This goes on to show how Martin conquered the unforgiving walls of Darlington time and time again. He will look to do the same, but this time, in a different way.

While Mark Martin reminisced about his old days from Darlington, he also welcomed another entry into NASCAR, as the governing body approved Cleetus McFarland for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mark Martin appreciates NASCAR for Cleetus McFarland’s approval.

On Thursday, NASCAR allowed Cleetus McFarland to run in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series after the renowned YouTuber tested with Richard Childress Racing at the Rockingham Speedway. Following this, the governing body allowed him to undertake a race, which he immediately signed up to race for RCR at Rockingham in April.

ADVERTISEMENT

As NASCAR approved McFarland, Martin lauded the decision, citing it as a landmark decision, which will benefit both the driver and the sport, given McFarland is incredibly popular in the United States. McFarland will drive the #33 entry for RCR, which Kasey Kahne drove last year.

“Cleetus McFarland is huge. He’s an incredibly popular figure on YouTube,” Martin said in the Dirty Mo Media YouTube channel. “He does really great videos and is loved by so many. He is more popular than any Cup driver. He has a stronger following, let’s say, than any Cup driver in NASCAR. So, if we get Cleetus McFarland involved in NASCAR racing, it’s going to be a win for all of us race fans because it’s going to bring more fans and more eyes on our sport.”

Notably, Cleetus McFarland is a popular YouTuber, with over four million subscribers under his belt. His inclusion in NASCAR already paid off hugely, as McFarland was able to pull viewers in great numbers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite a section of fans’ objections, who pointed out how NASCAR allowed him to race in spite of having just one Truck Series and single-digit ARCA races, Martin shed light on profitability. With that said, it will be interesting to see how McFarland performs at Rockingham.