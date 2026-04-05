Mark Martin Left Baffled by Cleetus McFarland’s Survival in Debut O’Reilly Race

A 32nd-place finish rarely gets talked about a lot, but that is not the case for Cleetus McFarland. The YouTuber turned driver participated in the O’Reilly race at Rockingham and finished in 32nd place. While it may not sound very impressive, for someone who has not raced a lot in his career, it was a great achievement. His finish seemed to surprise quite a lot of people, including NASCAR legend Mark Martin.

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Cleetus McFarland passed all that Mark Martin hoped for him at Rockingham

After the debacle in Darlington, Rockingham was a really stunning performance from McFarland. Aside from a minor hiccup in the final stage when he spun and brought out a caution with 44 to go, there was no major spin, no hitting the wall, and no race-ending event before the checkered flag. McFarland started the race in 35th place and finished the race in 32nd place. While his Daytona race ended early, McFarland managed well to finish in Rockingham. Despite that, Mark Martin opined that the driver would have found Rockingham more difficult than Daytona.

“I think he did great. But if you ask him, he’s going to tell you it’s a lot harder than Daytona,” Martin wrote after the race of McFarland.

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This is probably due to how quick the track is and the collisions that usually take place at Rockingham.

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It’s worth mentioning that ahead of McFarland’s O’Reilly debut, Mark Martin had candidly spoken about what scared him about the YouTuber racing at Rockingham. Martin claimed that Rockingham is one of the most difficult racetracks he has raced on for a few reasons. The racetrack is high-banked, ‘wickedly fast’, and requires a sharp understanding of the racecar and the racetrack.

McFarland clearly showed that he had what it takes to compete in a NASCAR race. He was signed on a three-race deal, and after having shown great signs, it remains to be seen what other races he will be a part of.

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McFarland’s Rockingham result leaves RCR with a possible Talladega question

McFarland’s performance at Rockingham certainly raises a lot of doubts about when his next race will be as part of his three-race deal with RCR.

Dillon claimed McFarland did ‘a great job’ at ‘one of the toughest tracks’ in NASCAR.

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“Things are happening really fast, and it’s just hard to make laps around here. So he did a good job,” he said.

Overall, it was a great day for McFarland, who was facing constant criticism from many in the NASCAR community. Dillon highlighted how special an achievement it was for NASCAR that McFarland had done so well.

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“I think NASCAR should be pretty proud of the way he represented. He was respectful to the leaders, didn’t mess up anybody’s day, and we’re excited to hopefully go to superspeedway racing,” Dillon added.

With that said, it’ll be interesting to see if RCR indeed decides to take Cleetus McFarland to race at Talladega, which is another tough track to race in. With very limited experience racing, it will be tough for him to predict how massive a challenge he has waiting for him, but McFarland is a resilient man and will compete to finish strongly.