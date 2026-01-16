Mark Martin Quietly Exposes Tony Stewart’s Past Frustrations as Fans Celebrate Smoke’s Daytona 500 Comeback

NASCAR fans are in for a treat in the 2026 season. Not only is the Chase championship format back, but Tony Stewart is also preparing for a return to the Truck Series for the first time in over two decades. But that comeback is not as simple as it appears.

Smoke’s uneasy relationship with NASCAR in the latter part of his career is not a secret. His old-school racing mindset was often challenged by where the sport was moving. Veteran driver Mark Martin, while speaking about him, revisited that same tension as fans prepare to welcome Smoke back to NASCAR.

Why Martin is skeptical of Tony Stewart’s NASCAR return

Tony Stewart will race at Daytona for Kaulig Racing in partnership with Ram Trucks. This is going to be a historic event for him, as Stewart hasn’t raced in NASCAR in a long time, and the only time he raced in Trucks was two decades ago. However, a lot has changed in the sport since 2016, precisely the last time Smoke ran in the sport. The biggest change just took place, with the Chase format returning this season onwards. It replaces the old playoff system that was criticized.

Mark Martin, reacting to his return, revealed that Stewart wasn’t the happiest driver in his final years as a full-time racer.

“Yeah, we knew when he was still driving, it was obvious that he wasn’t happy with the sport and the direction of it. We’re so excited to have Smoke back in any race, a NASCAR race. So, that’s really awesome. But, like you, I would be skeptical. I’m sure this points format probably pleases him.”

However, though Martin feels that the former NASCAR team owner would prefer to have a full-season championship decider, yet, he would like the new format better than the playoffs at least.

“I know he would be a 36-race guy, but I also know that he’s a very smart man and he sees how hard it was to get where we even got, you know, on a format,” Martin said on the Mark Martin Archive podcast.

Tony Stewart had always managed to prove himself on the track. As for this Truck Series record, out of the six races he’s run, he’s won two of them in 2002 and 2003. In February, he would surely like to make that number three at Daytona. However, a fellow driver has a warning for him.

Kyle Busch warns Stewart of the new racing era

Kyle Busch is probably one of the most experienced drivers on the current grid. He has been racing in the Cup Series for over twenty years, and has also run 180 Truck Series races, along with 367 OAP Series races. Safe to say, his experience across all three premier series of stock racing is immense, and his suggestions shouldn’t be taken lightly.

Now, even though Tony Stewart himself is a very experienced driver, still competing in the NHRA as a team owner and driver, there is quite a difference in the NASCAR Truck Series. The drivers, evidently, are way more aggressive. This is partially because of the format that was used up until now, which prioritized wins over consistent performance. At the same time, the young drivers and their lack of experience in racing in the major leagues can also be blamed for this.

Owing to these reasons, Busch is rather skeptical of Stewart’s participation at Daytona. In a friendly warning that he gave to his fellow racer, Busch said, “I need to get him one of my shirts that I wore there a few years ago. Where this is the most expensive day of the year for the owners.”

“I hope he doesn’t plan on finishing,” he added.

Although the Truck Series is known for its crashes, Tony Stewart doesn’t need to be a passenger in one of those. He has his fair share of experience on the track, which would certainly help him steer clear of any such situations. But will he like racing in the new Chase championship format? That is a question that remains to be answered.