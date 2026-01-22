Mark Martin Recalls a Checkered Flag Celebration Turning Violent After a Rival Waited to Wreck Him

NASCAR isn’t NASCAR without its sheer raw power. The sport has seen its fair share of brawls, but nothing beats Mark Martin’s recent story. The then-teenager was making his name on Batesville dirt tracks when a moment turned ugly. And now, 67-year-old Martin cannot help but recall those memories.

Jimmy Lee Grubs attempted to hit and spin out Martin, but the 15-year-old racer spotted it and avoided the situation. Furious with the bump and run, a brawl erupted soon after. The NASCAR legend clarified, however, that he didn’t initiate this fight.

“Got the checkered flag and took my lap with a checkered flag, going down the backstretch where the pits were over there, I saw a brawl,” the veteran recalled on the Mark Martin Archive. “My uncle Rick Milligan ran from the grandstands to the pits and met Jimmy at his car and proceeded to punch. The fight broke out. There was also another fight between Larry Shaw and Tommy Joe Poucher’s dad. I don’t know how much there was. I think there was a lick or so thrown.”

The Arkansas native was near the backstretch, where the pits were, when he saw the fight break out. Martin humorously admitted that he took his own sweet time to get there.

But while Martin made his way into the professional series, the brawls didn’t stop. He has repeatedly spoken about his regret over his temper issues.

Martin spoke about how his anger led him to wreck a fellow driver’s car during a conversation with Jeff Gluck in 2013.

“I’d rather just move on,” Martin added. “I moved on, and a lot of people didn’t notice, so I’m just going to let it ride. Because I’m not proud of it. I did later apologize for it. I let my temper get the best of me, and it was something I was real ashamed of myself for doing.”

Fast forward to today, and Martin may not be present in brawls or fights. But his long-standing feud with NASCAR finally paid off in 2026.

Mark Martin’s fruitful fight with NASCAR

NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin long felt that the sport didn’t take his voice seriously while he was still racing. But when NASCAR began reworking its championship format, he made it clear he was done being ignored. From the very first meeting a year ago, he stood firm on the idea that a full season should decide the championship, not a playoff system.

So when NASCAR announced last week that it would bring back the Chase, which was introduced in 2004, Martin couldn’t hide his satisfaction, calling it a “miracle” and his “biggest win.”

Martin even flew from California to North Carolina for the press conference unveiling the new format, saying he wouldn’t have shown up if he didn’t support the return of the Chase.

Martin, who has 96 races across NASCAR’s three series, knows what it’s like to not win a championship, and wanting to eliminate the playoff style could be his road to redemption.

NASCAR President Steve O’Donnell admitted that Martin was an early advocate for the format change, and that many wanted to “throw” the veteran out of the boardroom.