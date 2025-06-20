Mark Martin Says NASCAR Lost Its Way Chasing Dollars Over History

The Mexico City race last weekend had all the buzz. Big crowds, great energy, and a global spotlight. But it also sparked backlash. Fans pushed back hard against NASCAR’s growing slate of road and street courses, already frustrated by the controversy of the Chicago Street course and the newest San Diego addition. However, the sport’s motivation to go international is what has stirred up older fans of the sport.

Enter Mark Martin. The NASCAR legend, dubbed “The Kid” for his fearless rise, voices his unease with the sport’s shifting priorities. He is questioning whether NASCAR, in its push for international reach and corporate dollars, is losing the soul that once made it great. And his reflections are resonating with core fans who feel left behind.

Mark Martin pushes back on NASCAR’s new direction

In a recent interview with Kenny Wallace, Mark Martin didn’t rant; he reasoned. Calmly, but firmly, the veteran driver outlined his concerns about NASCAR’s direction, especially as the sport increasingly shifts focus towards international expansion and urban street races. First, Kenny Wallace explains how decisions like the Mexico City Cup race come from NASCAR leadership, especially executive VP Ben Kennedy, who’s been outspoken about building a global footprint. But Mark Martin’s humility toward this situation doesn’t mask his unease.

Martin said on the Kenny Conversation, “I can understand going to Mexico. And I understand why fans would rather that have been Road America—I get it, okay? But you know, they could possibly expand their audience in Mexico by giving them a race and getting people fired up. There was a lot of fan enthusiasm at that race, so I understand from that standpoint. But one of the things that you said was, and I’ve said this all along, what’s wrong with being the size we are? What’s wrong with our sport? Why do we have to sell out to big money?”

The Hall of Famer isn’t dismissing the international effort entirely. Mark Martin acknowledges the same passion that made Mexico City feel like a big moment. The atmosphere at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez was praised by drivers and media alike. Daniel Suarez’s Xfinity win added to its glory. But Martin’s underlying point is that just because something feels exciting doesn’t mean it’s in line with the sport’s roots or that it’s the only path forward.

The 40-time Cup Series winner goes on to say, “I mean, we all made it. In the ’80s, when Rusty [Wallace] and I went NASCAR racing, there wasn’t much money in the sport, and we got rides, and we drove cars. You know, why do we have to sell our soul 100% and change our product 100%? That’s the question. And a lot of old people believe that.” It’s a refrain fans have echoed for years.

Traditional tracks like Chicagoland and Kentucky were removed during a period of increased experimentation with street courses and international venues. Martin’s words tap into the wider belief that NASCAR, which is chasing TV-friendly spectacle and global dollars, is forgetting its blue-collar, short-track soul. Martin follows up with the memory from the early days.

Back then, talent and grit, not corporate backing or metrics, were what got noticed. Martin’s nostalgia isn’t just personal; it reflects the wider discontent with how hard it now is for young drivers to break in without major funding. But perhaps the most revealing part of his comments is how today’s younger fans are responding to it.

Mark Martin added, “But you know what? I’m followed by a lot of young people, I’m shocked if they got to see me race? If they got to see me race, they were little kids, if they even did. Now, there are a lot of people that follow me that, you know, weren’t race fans in the ’90s or ’80s. And, you know, some of them follow me because they like my content and have respect.” In other words, authenticity still matters, and Martin feels NASCAR is chasing popularity over authenticity.

Mark Martin may not be racing anymore, but fans, especially younger ones, gravitate toward voices that don’t sound scripted or corporate. That alone, he seems to suggest, is proof that NASCAR doesn’t need to reinvent itself to stay relevant. And speaking of reinventing itself, the current playoff system was probably the first massive domino to fall in that aspect.

Mark Martin isn’t happy with the playoff system

Mark Martin may have stepped away from racing, but his passion for NASCAR remains strong, along with his frustration over the sport’s direction. In recent interviews, he voices concerns about what he calls an increasing number of gimmicks in the modern format. One of Martin’s biggest gripes is with NASCAR’s current playoff system, particularly the one-race championship format that decides the title among the final four contenders and the fact that a single win can grant entry into the playoffs, leading to consistency being unrewarded.

Citing Joey Logano’s 2024 title run, where he won with the worst average finish (17.1) in Cup Series history, Martin said in an interview with Kenny Wallace, “Joey [Logano] being 20th place in the points and winning the championship last year, that should’ve been the nail in the coffin for that playoff system,” Martin said. “There’s debate whether the [final round] should be three races or if it should be five—still, most of the fans want 36 (a full season championship). I wouldn’t bash NASCAR if they went back to 10. I think five is too little. I don’t think it’s a large enough sample.”

Martin hasn’t been shy about this disapproval. On the Door Bumper Clear podcast, he criticized the current points setup, calling it flawed and unfair. He said, “I personally don’t like the whole point system. I don’t like it, I think it should be a full season, and I think there’s some tweaks to the old classic points system that could be made… Winning a race shouldn’t be a ticket to the championship.”

Martin’s longing for a return to the Winston Cup era system, where season-long consistency matters more than one hot streak, is still what he stands by. That same concern has grown louder with examples like Shane van Gisbergen, who walked into the play-offs after a win in Mexico City while being 30th in points. Even critics and fans argue this undercuts the achievements of drivers moving up steadily in the 15th or 16th place.

For Martin, NASCAR has drifted too far from rewarding the grind of a full season, something he spent his entire career upholding.