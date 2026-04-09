Mark Martin Set to Make a NASCAR Return With Tony Stewart’s Partner? Kaulig President Reveals

November 17, 2013. That was the last time we saw Mark Martin compete in the NASCAR Cup Series, wrapping up a legendary career at Homestead-Miami Speedway. With over 400 top-10 finishes and a Hall of Fame induction in 2017, Martin’s chapter in NASCAR felt complete. But just when it seemed like that door was firmly shut, a simple social media exchange has suddenly sparked talk of an unexpected return that could link him with a surprising new team.

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A social media tease sparks big questions

“Oh my @markmartin called me and I had no idea. But I just called him back everyone let’s cross our fingers. He says I want to drive one of those trucks! @RamTrucks @Kaulig_Trucks”

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That was Chris Rice’s response after Mark Martin publicly joked, “Why don’t you return my phone calls bro?” And just like that, the NASCAR rumor mill kicked into overdrive. On the surface, it felt playful. But given the timing, it quickly turned into something bigger.

With Kaulig Racing expanding into the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for 2026 in partnership with Ram Trucks, there’s suddenly a real possibility, however slim, that a veteran like Martin could slot into their flexible lineup. Kaulig has fielded five trucks so far, with the No. 25 entry acting as a rotating seat for free agents. That same truck already grabbed headlines earlier this year when Tony Stewart made a surprise return at Daytona International Speedway, proving the team isn’t afraid to think outside the box.

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But this isn’t the first time Martin’s name has been linked to a comeback. Just a couple of months ago, a parody-driven rumor suggested he might return with Kaulig, only for Martin to shut it down firmly: “I’m done. I don’t have the desire to do it. I’m happy with the life I have now.”

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Which makes this latest exchange all the more intriguing. Is it just harmless banter between two familiar names? Or is there a genuine possibility brewing behind the scenes? For now, it’s all speculation. However, as you know, in NASCAR, stranger comebacks have happened.

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Mark Martin breaks down NASCAR’s manufacturer divide

While Mark Martin may be making headlines for a possible return, the Hall of Famer recently grabbed attention for something else: his brutally honest take on NASCAR manufacturers. Speaking on the Door Bumper Clear podcast, Martin didn’t hold back when comparing how brands approach spending and driver development.

Drawing from his 23 years as a Ford Motor Company contract driver, he painted a clear picture of the differences. “So, my experience with Ford is they’ve always been super tight with the purse. Really tight with the purse.” He clarified that “purse” meant spending beyond core team support, suggesting Ford historically avoided heavy investment in broader development programs.

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On the flip side, Martin had nothing but praise for Toyota’s system. “Thank goodness for Toyota, for their driver development program is absolutely spectacular. I can guarantee I was a Ford contract driver for 23 years. And I felt like that the reason we were less favored… is because they participated less… they spent less money outside of what they did for their teams.”

As for Chevrolet, Martin described a middle-ground approach. “Chevrolet doesn’t do a broad program as Toyota does… but they do a very targeted program,” he said. Martin noted that while Chevrolet doesn’t spread its investment as widely as Toyota, it backs its chosen drivers heavily. This focused approach allows the brand to channel resources into select prospects.

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It’s a fascinating insight into how the sport operates behind the scenes. And if Mark Martin really is considering a return, those same manufacturer dynamics could quietly play a role in where (and how) he might land.