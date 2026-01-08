Mark Martin Sounds Alarm on ‘Biggest’ On-Track Fan Moments That Killed Unfiltered NASCAR Rants

In July 2025, Mark Martin had a spat with Sirius XM NASCAR Radio. He did not see eye-to-eye with Danielle Trotta and Larry McReynolds about the playoff format. What followed was a wild battle of words on social media. As it turns out, this beef was not the only one that Martin had with NASCAR’s radio – as he recently lamented about a previous practice that is now discontinued.

Mark Martin hails the privacy that drivers had

“It really started in the early 2000s or early to mid 2000s when they started selling scanners and renting scanners. You could go to the race and just rent a scanner for the day and pick who you wanted to listen to, or multiple people drivers that you wanted to listen to, or teams. And so we started really having to work on cleaning our stuff up. And we still didn’t get it cleaned up, but we got a lot of it cleaned up,” Mark Martin said on a Kenny Wallace video.

The 40-time Cup Series race winner shed light on a bygone era. In the early 1970s, two-way radios were first introduced in the NASCAR garage. They replaced hand signals and pit boards as means to communicate with the driver. It lessened the risk of crashes due to drivers trying to read signals and also provided the racers with a means to vent. As we know, NASCAR is a sport of flaring tempers and bent fenders. But Mark Martin said that opening up the radio channels to the fans shut that vent.

USA Today via Reuters NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Firecracker 250, Jul 5, 2019 Daytona Beach, FL, USA Kaulig Racing president Chris Rice watches his driver Ross Chastain 16 during the Firecracker 250 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

“It was a double-edged sword. It was good for the fans, but it was horrible for a driver who had been around and using radio since the 70s. Because that was your vent. That’s how you vented. And you know, you could vent, and you could talk trash about other drivers, and you could do all this stuff. And you just started having to tailor that.”

During the 2018 Coca-Cola 600, a rowdy fan hacked into Alex Bowman‘s car radio. It befuddled Bowman’s communication with his crew chief, Greg Ives, and both had to switch to another channel. During the 2025 F1 Saudi Grand Prix, Carlos Sainz had a verbal spat with his race engineer, Gaëtan Jego. Fans heard the interaction on the radio and created a fuss on social media – however, Mark Martin defended Sainz’s actions, echoing his opinion about a free radio.

Mark Martin’s bold opinions about the radio or the playoffs may not be implemented. But his voice has a powerful authority – and it got a boost.

Launching a personal venture

Mark Martin’s achievements in NASCAR are unbounded. Besides his Cup Series wins, he has 49 Busch Series wins, five IROC championships and inductions into both the NASCAR Hall of Fame and Motorsports Hall of Fame. He remains one of the only four drivers to have won Cup races over the age of 50. But what reverberates with fans the most is his treasure trove of experience spanning three decades in NASCAR. And nuggets of that trove will be available in his brand new podcast.

On Tuesday, the Mark Martin Archive Podcast launched on the Kenny Wallace YouTube Channel. The first episode included Martin and his son Matt, a former driver himself, discussing topics like sponsorship, his time at Roush Racing, and even some questions from fans. With Martin heavily involved as an outspoken NASCAR alumnus rolling out his opinions about the Next-Gen car or the playoffs, fans can expect exciting episodes of this podcast.

With Mark Martin accelerating his voice in the sport, it is sure to make an impact on NASCAR. Let’s wait and see what ripples he creates in 2026.