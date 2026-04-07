Mark Martin Waves Green Flag for Rockingham’s Future After Saturday’s Entertainment

The return to Rockingham Speedway delivered a spectacle, and Mark Martin was excited about it. As the NASCAR Cup series misses racing at the historic 1.017-mile oval, all hopes and dreams now rest with the O’Reilly and Truck Series. For Martin, Rockingham’s future looks bright, thanks to a young ace from Joe Gibbs Racing.

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Even days after the race last weekend, Martin cannot help but reflect on William Sawalich’s historic performance at the track. Speaking on the Door Bumper Clear, Martin made his satisfaction clear.

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“Well, I thought it was great racing,” the 67-year-old veteran said. “It was so good to see race cars back on the track there again. I think the pavement will continue to age. I thought the race was good… It’s such an incredibly awesome racetrack with those high banks and the way it is…I was happy to see William Sawich get that win.”

The race itself unfolded in phases, with early dominance coming from pole sitter, Corey Day, who controlled much of the opening stages and led a race high 118 laps. However, pit road miscues shuffled him back in the order, opening the door for a late race shake-up.

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When the decisive restart came deep into the event, William Sawalich capitalized on it, grabbing the lead on lap 172 and ultimately pulling clear of traffic.

From there, the 19-year-old dictated the race in clean air, leading the final 80 laps while managing pressure from behind. On a track with limited passing at the front, he maintained a consistent pace and kept challenges at bay, eventually crossing the line in 0.863 seconds ahead of his closest rivals.

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The victory marked a historic breakthrough as well. At just 19, Sawalich became the youngest winner at Rockingham and the first driver from Minnesota to claim a NASCAR national series win, delivering a milestone moment in his 42nd career start.

Driving the No.18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, he also added it to the organization’s strong run in the series.

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Imago April 19, 2025, Rockingham, North Carolina, USA: NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Xfinity Series driver SAMMY SMITH 8 was declared the winner of the NASCAR XFINITY Series North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham Speedway, April 19, 2025, Rockingham, North Carolina, after the disqualification of JESSE LOVE. The race marks the return of NASCAR events to oThe Rocko since 2013. The venue previously hosted races from 198 to -2004. Rockingham USA – ZUMAY Se 20250419_fap_h97_096 Copyright: xTimothyxL.xHalex

Mark Martin was excited for Sawalich after his win on the Easter weekend, as he had not been having the best of finishes before Rockingham.

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“I’m happy for William Sawalich,” he said. “He is a better driver than the results he has been getting in that 18. They have just not hit on the combination until today.”

Undoubtedly, Sawalich put in a performance for the ages to get the win at Rockingham, but Martin himself was no stranger to similar performances at the track.

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Martin shares a shocked reaction at his Rockingham stats

Mark Martin recently shared a very surprised reaction following a post highlighting his record at Rockingham Speedway.

The 67-year-old began his O’Reilly Auto Parts career in 1982 and remained active through 2012. His remarkable record at the 1.017-mile oval includes 11 wins, 16 top-five finishes, 20 top-ten finishes, and six pole positions across 25 starts, all of which is a record till date.

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In a lighthearted manner, Martin followed up the stats with a simple “ I didn’t know that” response to the post.

Martin’s dominance at the track extends even further. He still leads in laps led, 1736, total laps completed, 4551, and most finishes on the lead lap, 19, at the venue.

Even years after stepping away from full-time contention, those benchmarks remain untouched, prompting the veteran to reflect with a brief but telling reaction.