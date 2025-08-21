Martin Truex Jr. Honors JGR Crew Member’s Mother in Heartbreaking Cancer Fight

Many grow up idolizing Dale Earnhardt, Richard Petty, or Jeff Gordon. But for Darrell Edwards, the jackman for Christopher Bell’s No. 20 car, his mother is his lifelong hero. Growing up, Christine Edwards had to work multiple jobs to support her family, which didn’t give her many chances to watch her son at the games. But despite not having much back in the day, Edwards felt he had it all, thanks to the values instilled by his mother right from his childhood.

But now, Christine Edwards is suffering from Stage 4 cancer, and like any concerned son, Darrell is doing everything it takes to help his mother through it. But he’s not alone in his fight, as Martin Truex Jr.’s ‘Honor a Cancer Hero’ program is paying a heartwarming tribute to Christine in the upcoming races at Daytona International Speedway.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Darrell Edwards was touched by the gesture

Martin Truex Jr. knows all too well about a loved one suffering from cancer. His former partner, Sherry Pollex, who co-founded the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation, passed away after a lengthy battle with ovarian cancer at the age of 44. Her third recurrence began in 2021, and after the diagnosis, the foundation shifted focus to “underfunded cancer initiatives specific to childhood and ovarian cancers.” Pollex was known for her cancer research advocacy and fundraising efforts, and was proud of initiatives like Honor a Cancer Hero.

Having found out about his mother’s diagnosis at the All-Star Race in 2023, Darrel Edwards opened up about how the ‘Honor a Cancer Hero’ program is paying tribute to Christine. He said, “Martin Truex (Jr.) does a cancer hero program. It’s kind of just taking a hat off to someone that’s probably fighting any sort of cancer to replace, you know, a driver’s name for race weekend. Like a big deal to me, I thought that was like, I know how this sport runs, so that’s like a big deal to do. She’s a big-time hero, and that’s how her son views her. She deserves this and more, in my opinion. Like, this ain’t even enough in my opinion. I was like, that ain’t enough.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Thanks to the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation, Christine Edwards’ name will feature on all four Joe Gibbs Racing Cup Series cars, as well as the three Xfinity Series vehicles. It’s a pretty big honor, especially as the upcoming weekend features the final races of the regular season before the playoffs begin. However, for Darrell Edwards, it’s the least he can do, especially for the woman who “instilled little sayings in me, like, ‘Son, don’t never give up.’ You know, ‘fight’, you know, ‘stand on what you believe in.’”

AD

With Christopher Bell currently on a 21-race winless streak, Edwards will need to be at the top of his game to help the No. 20 driver get a result at Daytona International Speedway. The stakes will be higher than ever, with playoff spots up for grabs for the last time and a regular series championship on the line. But for the jackman, the weekend will be even more special, as his mother’s name will be honored by one of the biggest NASCAR teams on the grid. It might be a small gesture in the grand scheme of things, but it would mean the world to Darrell Jackman to see his team pay his lifelong hero such an honor.

Martin Truex Jr. shares his thoughts on the program

Earlier this year, the NASCAR Foundation and the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation (MTJF) announced that the Honor a Cancer Hero auction, presented by AdventHealth, was open for the sixth consecutive year. The auction allowed NASCAR fans to display their cancer hero’s name on the signature panel of Cup and Xfinity Series cars, with the proceeds going to both organizations. Since 2020, the auctions have raised a staggering $500,000, with the top bidders also getting an exclusive hospitality experience, meet and greets with drivers, as well as other incentives.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sharing his thoughts on the program, Martin Truex Jr. candidly said, “We are grateful to the fans, AdventHealth, and The NASCAR Foundation for supporting our Honor a Cancer Hero program. I am honored to be a part of this incredible program recognizing cancer heroes. It’s been inspiring to see the teams, drivers, and fans get behind this program to make it a success each year.” Meanwhile, Nichole Krieger, Vice President & Executive Director of The NASCAR Foundation, went on to say, “Paying tribute to our cancer heroes and seeing how NASCAR has touched their lives is the reason we do all we can to continually support our racing communities.”

Meanwhile, vehicles in the Truck Series will have names displayed for the upcoming race at Darlington on August 30th. Ultimately, it’s initiatives like these that help fans feel connected to the sport, and Joe Gibbs Racing’s gesture towards Darrell Edwards, thanks to the NASCAR and Martin Truex Jr. Foundation, isn’t one the crew member will be forgetting anytime soon. What are your thoughts about the Honor a Cancer Hero program? Let us know in the comments!