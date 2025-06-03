Martin Truex Jr. Turns to NASCAR for Help as He Battles ‘Cancer Awareness’ Cause for Americans

In 2016, Martin Truex Jr. opened a door that few in sports ever do. He shared the deep pain of watching a loved one suffer from cancer. His longtime partner, Sherry Pollex, was diagnosed with Stage III ovarian cancer in 2014. The chemotherapy drained her body and spirit. For nearly two years, she fought through hours of brutal treatments. Truex, already a rising NASCAR star, witnessed firsthand the physical and emotional toll. “She lost her hair and lost 27 pounds from her healthy weight of 120 pounds. She could barely walk from the living room to the kitchen in our home. It was one of the darkest times in our lives,” he wrote in a blog.

However, he never left her side. He wasn’t just a partner; he became her anchor in the storm. Sherry and Truex weren’t just a couple anymore. They became partners on purpose. From her chemo chair, Sherry began sketching out ways to help others. Together, they shifted their foundation’s focus, expanding from paediatric cancer to include ovarian cancer advocacy. Their journey was brutal, but it changed them. “You never think it will happen to someone you love. But when it does, it becomes everything,” Truex once said.

Sherry fought on while Truex stood beside her. That battle defined a new mission, one that continues to this day. Now, years after her diagnosis and following her passing in 2023, Truex is still fighting for others. His mission has only grown. As another NASCAR season unfolds, Truex once again steps up. With help from the NASCAR Foundation, he’s bringing back a powerful campaign that puts cancer survivors front and center, turning race cars into rolling tributes.

NASCAR and Martin Truex Jr. join forces once again

This summer, the Honor a Cancer Hero initiative returns for its sixth year. Launched by the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation and the NASCAR Foundation, it allows fans to pay tribute to loved ones affected by cancer. Through an online auction, fans can bid to have their cancer hero’s name displayed on race cars. Those names will appear during high-profile races, on Cup and Xfinity Series cars at Daytona in August 2025, and on Truck Series vehicles at Darlington. It’s a deeply personal and public tribute.

Notably, bidding closes on June 9, with all proceeds going to the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation and The NASCAR Foundation. Since 2020, the effort has raised over $500,000. Top bidders won’t just see their hero’s name on a car, they’ll get VIP access to races. The highest bidder in each series will attend the August races at Daytona or Darlington with special perks, hospitality suites, meet-and-greets with drivers, and an inside look at race day. It’s a unique blend of personal recognition and an unforgettable experience.

Notably, Sherry Pollex never let her cancer define her. Instead, she transformed her diagnosis into a movement. With Martin Truex Jr. by her side, she launched SherryStrong to educate, empower, and guide women facing ovarian cancer. They raised millions, funded a wellness center, and created events like Catwalk for a Cause, giving young cancer patients a chance to shine. Sherry once said, “My hope is that when other patients come in, there is this healing energy and peacefulness that comes over them. This isn’t a hospital. This is a place to come to get well and feel well. This is a place of hope.”

That message, and her legacy, are now part of everything Truex does. Though Sherry and Truex separated in early 2023, they never stopped their shared mission. Before her passing, they expanded their foundation’s reach, supporting not just children and women with cancer but promoting holistic healing. Truex promised to continue that work. That promise drives this year’s initiative as NASCAR once again helps amplify their cause.

“This program is one of our most rewarding initiatives, as we get to really visualize the impact we make on people’s lives and honor their loved ones by displaying their names on cars across the sport. Paying tribute to our cancer heroes and seeing how NASCAR has touched their lives is the reason we do all we can to continually support our racing communities,” said Nichole Krieger, Vice President & Executive Director of The NASCAR Foundation.

Meanwhile, Martin Truex Jr. remains humbled by the program’s success. “We are grateful to the fans, AdventHealth, and The NASCAR Foundation,” he said. The return of this campaign is more than tradition. It’s a legacy. For Truex, it’s a way to keep Sherry’s mission alive while honoring others who continue the battle. And while fans prepare for another powerful tribute this August, another headline follows Truex, one tied to a quieter chapter of his life. However, Truex Jr. is also selling one of his villas, and that is making headlines.

Martin Truex Jr. is set to sell his iconic villa

Martin Truex Jr. is closing a personal chapter. After retiring from NASCAR at the end of 2024, he’s now putting his Lake Norman mansion on the market. Priced at $7.5 million, the home reflects his taste for privacy and craftsmanship. Built in 2010, the 14,379-square-foot estate sits on nearly five acres of waterfront land. It includes five bedrooms, five full and four half bathrooms. The highlight? A private carriage house with a guest suite above and a workshop below tailored for a gearhead’s lifestyle.

The home’s main living space boasts two-story ceilings and panoramic lake views. There’s also a hearth room, gaming lounge, gym, movie theater, and a full bar for entertaining. Outside, the infinity pool, waterfall, and fire pit overlook Lake Norman. A private dock with a boat lift completes the luxury package. Adding to the property’s charm, its future owner will become neighbors with NFL star Christian McCaffrey.

The villa isn’t just real estate, it’s a symbol of the legacy Truex has built, both on and off the track. Though he’s stepped away from racing full time, Truex hasn’t stepped away from making an impact. Whether through fundraising or through parting with a piece of his past, he continues to shift gears into a new life, one that still echoes with purpose.