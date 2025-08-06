Martin Truex Jr’s Former Crew Chief Details Massive Culture Shift Powering Chase Briscoe’s NASCAR Rise

When Martin Truex Jr. was behind the wheel of the No. 19 car for Joe Gibbs Racing, consistency was the name of the game. From 2019 to 2024, he delivered win after win. Alongside crew chief James Small, Truex made the car feel like an extension of himself. That partnership ended last year when Truex decided to retire, leaving a void in both leadership and routine. Into that space stepped Chase Briscoe, bringing not just a new face but a completely different way of working. And according to James, the team has been undergoing a deep cultural reset ever since.

So far, Briscoe has made his presence felt. In 2025, his first year with the No. 19 team, he has already secured six pole positions and earned his first win at Pocono. His performance has been confident and sharp, marked by a style that’s more aggressive in qualifying and more hands-on behind the scenes. He has brought a different kind of energy to the team, both in the garage and on the track. Briscoe’s rise seems powered by structure and preparation. James Small, still calling the shots from atop the pit box, recently opened up about what exactly has changed behind the scenes. And how those changes are helping Briscoe thrive.

The crew secret behind Chase Briscoe’s performances

The change was not just about the driver. It was a full engineering shift. “Another change we have this year (is another new engineer) he came on board as well,” Small said, referring to a new engineer added to the existing lineup. “Between him and I and our existing engineer Jake, it’s been a lot different day to day for us and how we approach it.” This new structure has altered everything from meeting schedules to race simulations. “How we incorporate and simulate time… we used to do that very rarely with Martin. But now it’s a part of our weekly process,” he said. “It helps us kinda look on where we thought we were, what we need to do.” The biggest difference? Chase Briscoe himself. The NASCAR driver introduced a different style of preparation to the team.

Small noted. “It’s been very beneficial for us. Chase does a great job in the sim as well. It fits nicely with the rest of our programme.” These changes have already shown results. Briscoe is not just faster. He is more plugged into the entire process. From regular sim sessions to midweek setup tweaks, he is part of the technical heartbeat of the team. It is a stark departure from the past. And one that might be reshaping how JGR approaches driver integration altogether.

Looking ahead, Briscoe is in a solid position. With one win, multiple poles, and over 300 laps led, he is a strong contender heading into the playoffs. His results have added fresh momentum to the JGR stable. Teammates like Denny Hamlin are pushing for top honors, and Ty Gibbs continues to develop. For the No. 19 team, the season is already a success. But there is still more to chase. And if Small’s words are any indication, this cultural shift may be just the beginning of a new era for JGR.

JGR teammates Briscoe and Hamlin have opposite results at Iowa

Chase Briscoe’s red-hot qualifying form stayed intact at Iowa Speedway. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver secured his sixth pole of the 2025 season with a 23.004-second lap at 136.933 mph. It was also his second consecutive pole after Indianapolis and his fourth in the last five races. William Byron and Kyle Larson rounded out the top three. Meanwhile, Briscoe’s JGR teammate, Denny Hamlin, was unable to match that speed and settled for 11th on the starting grid.

Despite his pole position, Briscoe missed out on the win once again . William Byron managed to stretch his fuel in the final stage to beat Chase Briscoe by more than a second and take the checkered flag. For Briscoe, it marked his third runner-up finish in the last four races. A trend that reflects both speed and frustration. While the No. 19 Toyota showed solid pace early, Briscoe admitted after the race that he lacked the late-race drive needed to close the gap. “I thought I was really in the catbird seat there… and just got there and kind of stalled out,” he said.

Hamlin’s race, by contrast, went from average to disappointing. After qualifying outside the top 10, he ran mid-pack for much of the event. As others stretched fuel and gained track position, Denny Hamlin slid back and eventually crossed the line in 24th. It was a sharp contrast to Briscoe’s top-tier performance. Hamlin later noted the car’s balance was off for much of the afternoon, and he struggled to find grip on Iowa’s bumpy surface.

The contrast between the two JGR drivers was hard to ignore. Briscoe continues to flash elite one-lap speed, especially on Saturdays, but the team still needs to convert those performances into victories. Hamlin, on the other hand, has shown flashes of race-winning pace this season, but Iowa added another inconsistency to his growing list of tough finishes. With the playoffs drawing closer, the focus now shifts to turning potential into results. Watkins Glen may be the next big test.