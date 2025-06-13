Martin Truex Jr.’s Words Ring Hard in Brother Ryan’s Ears, Carrying Forward the ‘Truex’ Legacy at Mexico

For Ryan Truex, the journey to the NASCAR Cup Series has been anything but conventional. A former Xfintiy Series winner and seasoned journeyman across NASCAR’s developmental ladder, Ryan has long been in the shadow of his older brother, 2017 Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. While Martin became a household name through consistency, grit, and dominance with Joe Gibbs Racing, Ryan’s career has been shaped by resilience, injuries, team changes, and second chances. Despite the disparities in accolades, what binds the brothers is a shared passion for racing.

Martin Truex Jr.’s legacy as one of NASCAR’s stoic, no-nonsense stars contrasts sharply with his younger brother’s more affable and open personality. The elder Truex is known for letting his results do the talking, offering few words even in the most intense moments of his championship career. Ryan, on the other hand, has embraced media, self-deprecation, and underdog status, often poking fun at his missteps while fighting for a long-term seat. And now, he finds himself with a golden opportunity and the weight of the Truex name behind him.

With the birth of Denny Hamlin’s baby boy, the JGR veteran will be missing out on the Mexico race this weekend. Joe Gibbs Racing has called upon Ryan to step in for Hamlin in the #11 Toyota Camry and make a one-off Cup Series appearance at the high-altitude road course, which returns to the schedule for the first time since its Xfinity Series run in 2008. But with this change comes an even greater responsibility. Thankfully, Ryan has his older brother to ask for help, but his advice has been a little too casual for him this time.

Ryan Truex steps up his game with big brother’s teachings

In a pre-race interview, Ryan Truex was asked about his preparation for the Mexico City race at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez this weekend. But, coming back to the NASCAR Cup Series after almost 11 years of absence since his last start in 2014 at Chicagoland Speedway, Ryan has taken guidance from his older brother, who has had more experience on the track. “When I found out and he said, ‘the Truex’s are one for one in Mexico, so no pressure.’ I’m glad he could throw that at me, but he’s been good for advice,” said Ryan, talking about the advice that Martin Jr. had given him. There is no denying this fact. The Truex family holds a unique and undefeated record, with Martin Truex Jr. having famously won the inaugural NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the track in 2005, giving the Truex name a perfect one-for-one record in Mexico.

But Ryan needs more than just guidance this time; he needs the support of both his brother and his team to live up to the standards of not just the Truex legacy but also to Hamlin’s standards. While we see Martin Jr. not too much of a fan of the spotlight and camera action, Ryan just confirmed the rumors. “I did ask him at Michigan what I needed to do and he just said a lot of throttle. That was his full debrief with me was a lot of throttle,” said Ryan. “So, what you guys see here and what you guys see on TV, that’s him. That’s how he is, short to the point. If I ask him stuff, he’ll tell me, but I don’t know how much it’ll translate from 2005.”

While the track conditions and the sport itself have transformed over the years, most of the drivers, including those who have had success in navigating through it and claiming victory like Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, and Brad Keselowski, have also been a little hesitant over the atmospheric pressures that Mexico might pose to them. And, no matter how much they remain prepared, the track can become unpredictable at any second. “Obviously nobody really knows what to expect with the elevation because none of us have really done a race at this elevation before,” continued Ryan.

But with a winning experience for Martin Truex Jr., the track hasn’t been much of a concern this weekend. “I did talk to Martin about it and he said it didn’t bother him and I don’t think he’s ever even been in the same room as a treadmill, so I should be good, but well I guess we’ll find out,” Ryan said humorously, earning bouts of laughter from the reporters. “I mean, like I said, we’re all in the same boat here.” Known for his laid-back demeanor and no-frills fitness routine, Martin has often admitted that he is not much of a gym guy and prefers fishing over treadmills.

On the other hand, adding to the pressure, Denny Hamlin has expressed that he has high hopes for the driver who is about to take his seat for this race. Commenting on the video on X, he tweeted, “Make sure he keeps his head on a swivel, Im known to show up mid race and tap you on the shoulder.” The pressure is on as all eyes are on Ryan and the hopes of fans, JGR, Hamlin, and the Truex family now lie just a bit ahead of the finish line. Will Ryan be able to meet these expectations?

Ryan Truex, the unsung hero of Joe Gibbs Racing

In NASCRA’s ultra-competitive environment, where precision and preparedness often separate contenders from champions, few roles are as undervalued yet crucial as Ryan Truex’s. The 33-year-old driver who has carved a unique niche for himself at Joe Gibbs Racing has witnessed the long road to success. Known as the team’s reliable “next man up,” Ryan operates much like a seasoned backup quarterback, always mentally and physically ready to step into the spotlight at a moment’s notice. His role requires more than just fast reflexes; it demands adaptability, technical understanding, and relentless preparation.

What sets Ryan apart at Joe Gibbs Racing isn’t just his driving ability, but his all-around value to the organization. Whether running extensive simulator tests, contributing to car setups, or jumping into either a Cup or Xfinity car when needed, Ryan remains embedded in the team’s day-to-day competitiveness. Despite lacking a full-time ride for the 2025 season because of sponsorship gaps, Ryan’s reputation has only grown. JGR’s COO, Michael Guittila, emphasized Ryan’s ability to translate past racing experience into present-day success.

Toyota Racing Development President Tyler Gibbs also echoed the sentiment, calling Ryan an “unsung hero” whose efforts might not show up in headlines but are deeply respected within the garage. For Ryan Truex, every chance behind the wheel is treated like a career-defining opportunity. His consistency and dedication have made him the go-to emergency driver at JGR. The Mexico race is just another chance to prove, once again, that sometimes the most valuable players are the ones who wait patiently for the call.