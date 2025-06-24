Massive Support Pours In for Kyle Larson as “Washed” Label Riles Up Fans

NASCAR’s history is littered with drivers who’ve hit slumps so rough they spark whispers of decline, only to roar back with championship swagger. Take Kyle Busch in 2015—a season that could’ve been his undoing. A horrific Xfinity Series crash at Daytona shattered his leg and foot, sidelining him for 11 Cup races.

Fans and analysts questioned if the fiery Rowdy could ever reclaim his edge. But Busch didn’t just return; he erupted. Kicking off at the All-Star Race, he ripped off four wins in five races—Sonoma, Kentucky, Loudon, and Indianapolis before clinching his first Sprint Cup title at Homestead-Miami. That comeback wasn’t just a return to form; it was a middle finger to doubt, proving Busch’s grit runs deeper than any injury.

Then there’s Jimmie Johnson, the seven-time champ who’s no stranger to mid-season stumbles. Back in 2006, summer races brought pit-road miscues and tire blowouts that had fans sweating his title hopes. Yet Johnson answered with a commanding Brickyard 400 win, locking in his playoff momentum and proving he could shake off a slump with style. Later in his career, things got bleaker.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After a Dover victory in June 2017, Johnson went nearly three and a half years without a win, and missing the playoffs in 2019 and 2020 was a low point for a driver once untouchable. Those slumps showed even legends falter, but Johnson’s earlier rebounds cemented his knack for defying the odds.

AD

And now, the whispers have turned toward Kyle Larson since the chaotic Indy 500–Coke 600 Double, a chorus of critics in the NASCAR world has painted Larson as “washed,” or “spiraling.” But dig just beneath the surface of those headlines, and you’ll find a different truth, one that sounds a lot more like a calculated lull than a collapse. His recent stretch might lack the fireworks of a four-win tear, but it’s far from a meltdown. In fact, Larson’s been navigating one of the sport’s roughest scheduling stretches with a resilience that echoes the comebacks of champions past.

via Getty WATKINS GLEN, NEW YORK – AUGUST 19: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, walks the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children’s 200 at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on August 19, 2023 in Watkins Glen, New York. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Recently at Pocono, a bad qualifying draw dropped him to 24th, stuck behind the wall of aero-tight midfielders. But Larson wrung what he could out of the car and salvaged a 7th-place finish. Add it all up—3 top-10s in 5 races, each shaped by poor track position, turbulent restarts, and zero track dominance from any team, and it’s clear Larson’s results are better than the box score suggests. However, from a streak of four top 5 finishes and two runs to now dropping to just one top five in the last five races, the rival camps are questioning. Has Larson hit a major slump, particularly after his second failed ‘Double’ attempt?

A Reddit post titled “Is Kyle Larson really ‘OFF’ or is it more of a victim of circumstance type of situation?” sparked the debate within the racing community. While the dip in the recent performance is a concern for the HMS driver, with three wins and playoffs yet to come, Larson’s ardent supporters weren’t buying this narrative.

Fan fury defends Larson against “Washed” claims

One fan vented, “I feel like we always go through this in the summer where the schedule hits tracks that Hendrick is weaker at and people start asking if Byron/Larson are in trouble, and then they regain form in the playoffs.” Last year, after winning the Brickyard 400, Larson went winless until the playoff Bristol race and only managed a single top 5 finish between that stretch. The same thing happened in 2023, where he had a 17-race stretch where he was winless but got back in the groove just in time for the playoffs.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Another fan jumped in, “Definitely going through a double hangover. He’s been more frustrated on radio than ever remember. Cliff Daniels still staying cool AF and keeping the team together.” Larson’s radio outbursts this season hint at frustration, but his crew chief’s steady hand has kept the No. 5 team grounded. Despite the occasional off day, Larson’s 2025 stats include three wins, nine top-5s, eleven top-10s, and an average finish around 12th through 16 races. He still has the most number of laps led to his name, and with 23 playoff points, he is already making gains to prepare for the title run.

“Bro has some off races and people cry he’s washed. People need to learn winning isn’t everything. He has enough wins and can coast to the chase. It’s been a Hendrick staple for years, we can relax,” another fan posted. It’s not that Larson is in a must-win situation like Kyle Busch or Brad Keselowski; he has three wins already. Just because JGR has gained momentum in recent races, doesn’t mean HMS cars are no good.

One fan scoffed, “I wouldnt exactly call consistent top 5s and top 10s and 3 wins a slump… not sure who your friends are that are telling you that lol. Every driver has a bad race here and there.” The numbers back this up: in 17 races in 2025, Larson has notched three wins, nine top-5s, eleven top-10s, and an average finish near 12th. That’s elite, not a slump. Every driver hits rough patches, but his overall performance screams championship contender, not has-been.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fans aren’t just defending Larson; rather, they’re calling out the knee-jerk critics who slap “washed” on any driver with a few bad races. His supporters see the bigger picture: a driver with the stats, the team, and the grit to silence the doubters and keep Hendrick’s playoff streak alive.