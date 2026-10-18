Taylor Reimer had a chance to win at Phoenix Raceway, and she made sure Max Reaves had to work for it. The October 17 ARCA Menards Series West race ended with Reimer second, Hailie Deegan sixth, and Jade Avedisian ninth. Three women finished in the top nine, but the conversation that followed was not simply about their results.

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Kenny Wallace, former NASCAR driver and FOX analyst, raised a question about where female racers belong in the sport. His answer could prove more controversial than the race itself.

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“I love my daughters, Brooke, Brandi, and Brittany. So I’m a girl dad, and yeah, I got a soft spot in my heart for all the ladies,” Wallace said, sharing his video on X. “Hey, don’t make fun of me when I say this. Maybe that’s the lady series. Maybe ARCA’s perfect to get them going, huh? Maybe ARCA is a great training ground.”

He was pleased with the women’s performances, even admitting he had watched so late that he could barely remember the race winner. Yet one result stuck with him: Reimer’s second-place finish. Rather than immediately talking about which national series these drivers should target, Wallace wondered whether ARCA was already the right place for them. That is where his comments become notable.

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Wallace was not dismissing the women who raced at Phoenix. He was questioning how far they should go next, arguing that the jump to NASCAR’s national divisions presents a far tougher challenge. But there is a difference between saying ARCA prepares drivers for the next step and suggesting it might be the series for women.

Wallace’s point becomes clearer when you consider the competition waiting above ARCA. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series feature experienced drivers, established teams, and far more pressure to deliver results. Moving up means facing competitors who know how to manage traffic, protect track position and make the most of their equipment.

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“Listen, the O’Reilly Series, you’re basically a Cup driver by then. I mean, that’s a big step for these ladies. So I think ARCA’s perfect,” Wallace added.

A driver cannot simply move up because of one strong result. Stock-car racing demands consistency, and a promising young racer needs experience across different tracks before taking on tougher competition. Funding also matters. Even talented drivers can struggle to secure the seats and sponsorship needed to advance.

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ARCA offers room to develop those skills. Its regional races, including events on shorter West Coast tracks, give drivers opportunities to learn close-quarters racing and build their records. Reimer’s fight at Phoenix showed why that experience matters. Finishing second is encouraging, but contending for a win also means learning how to close the deal against a competitive field.

Wallace’s choice of words, though, raises a question his argument does not fully answer. If ARCA is a useful training ground for women, why describe it as their series? The same development opportunities can benefit male drivers, too. Preparing someone for a higher level and suggesting that level may not be for them are two very different things.

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Hailie Deegan’s career illustrates the path Wallace is discussing. She earned ARCA Menards Series Rookie of the Year honors in 2020 and finished third in the standings that season. She later moved into the Truck Series, gaining experience against a stronger national field before returning to ARCA competition in 2026.

Her journey shows that moving up is possible, but it does not guarantee lasting success. Higher-level opportunities depend on performance, equipment, sponsorship, and the ability to keep improving. Those obstacles affect every driver, but women have also had to fight for recognition in a sport where they remain underrepresented.

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That makes Reimer’s Phoenix result worth watching beyond a single race. She qualified third, challenged Reaves for the lead, and finished second. It was a strong result, but the more important question is what she can build from it. Can she turn promising runs into wins? Can she maintain that pace across different tracks? And will the right team give her a chance when she is ready to move forward?

Wallace asked listeners whether ARCA was the place for female drivers. There is a reasonable answer: it can be an excellent place to start, sharpen their skills, and prove themselves. But it should not become a limit on what they can pursue.

Reimer did not finish second at Phoenix because she needed a separate category. She finished second because she was racing for the win. The real test now is whether that performance can open another door, and whether NASCAR’s teams will judge her by what she does on the track. ARCA may be the right place for her today. That does not mean it should decide where she can go tomorrow.