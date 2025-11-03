Meet Kyle Larson’s Spotter Tyler Monn and the HMS No. 5 Pit Crew Members

Kyle Larson entered the 2025 season with a set of new crew members, absolutely uncertain of how it would all unfold. But the change turned out to be a masterstroke. Hendrick Motorsports didn’t make the change out of desperation; they made it to get faster, stronger, and smarter on pit road.

Earlier in the season, it was revealed that their data showed that the Spire Motorsports Chevrolet crew wasn’t just quick, but they thrived under pressure and delivered flawless stops that could flip a race in seconds. Crew chief Cliff Daniels called it a “calculated move,” but it was really Hendrick showing they weren’t settling for second best.

And that very bold decision helped Kyle Larson secure his second NASCAR Cup Series championship today, proving just how much a razor-sharp crew can change everything on race day. This puts him alongside the two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch. And as Larson joins the party, here is what you need to know about his crew.

Who are Kyle Larson’s No. 5 Pit Crew and Inside Their Race-Day Routine

Kyle Larson’s No. 5 pit crew at Hendrick Motorsports is a well-oiled machine built on trust, speed, and endless hours of practice. Spotter Tyler Monn has been with the team since Larson’s arrival in 2021, guiding him through every lap while also sitting in on key meetings with crew chief Cliff Daniels and the engineers, making sure strategy and execution are always in sync.

The crew itself is stacked with talent. Jafar Hall as the front tire changer, Mike Moss handling the rear tire changes, Allen Stallings carrying the tires, Eric Ludwig working as the jackman, and Brandon Harder serving as the team’s fueler.

Under the guidance of crew chief Cliff Daniels, the team has earned a reputation for operating with precision and composure under pressure. Each member brings a unique background, from Hall’s quick reflexes to Ludwig’s strength and agility, combining to form one of the most dependable units in the NASCAR Cup Series garage.

And what makes a crew work as a well-oiled machine is preparation. In the garage, the No. 5 team runs through endless checks and high-speed drills, preparing for every scenario imaginable. So that by the time the real action begins, the crew is prepared for every possible outcome. After all, pit stops only last a handful of seconds, but they can win or lose a championship, a lesson Denny Hamlin learned the hard way at Phoenix Raceway.

As the car enters the box, their jackman jumps first, hoisting the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 while Jafar Hall and Mike Moss work on the tires. Allen Stallings clears the old ones in a flash, Brandon Harder fills the tank, and crew chief Cliff Daniels watches every move like a hawk. One slow jack drop or a missed lug nut could ruin the run, but this crew rarely slips. They work in sync, ensuring that Kyle Larson’s No. 5 car is in the hunt every single weekend.

How Kyle Larson’s Team Defines Hendrick’s Future

Kyle Larson’s No. 5 team has become the gold standard for HMS, a perfect mix of speed, sharp engineering, and pit road brilliance that defines what winning looks like. At Phoenix this year, their championship run wasn’t just about Larson’s skill behind the wheel; it was about the crew nailing every move when it mattered most. Their smooth, perfectly timed stops kept Larson in the fight, giving him the edge he needed to hold his ground against some of NASCAR’s toughest veterans.

That pattern first paid off dramatically in 2021 when a monumental late pit stop at Phoenix, one of the fastest the No. 5 crew turned all year, vaulted Larson into the lead and set the stage for his first-ever championship. Larson had entered the final sequence fourth among the Championship 4 contenders. Under a late caution for debris, his crew executed an 11.8-second four-tire stop and gained the lead exiting pit road, moving Larson from 4th to 1st and setting up the final green flag dash to the finish.

It was a similar situation this time around. When the caution flag was waved with just three laps to go, race leader Denny Hamlin went into the pits with the rest of the grid. While the No. 11 team replaced four tires, Larson’s crew took a bold gamble by just changing two. But Cliff Daniels’ strategy paid off, as ‘Yung Money’ emerged from pit road five spots above the Joe Gibbs Racing veteran, which made all the difference when the checkered flag was waved. And even though Ryan Blaney took the race win, the No. 5 Chevy crew had the last laugh by winning the championship.