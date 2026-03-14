Meet Ranger Suárez: Everything to Know About Him, Wife, Parents, Ethnicity, Nationality, Net Worth, Contract, and More

Ranger Suárez is a talented left-handed pitcher who is loved by baseball fans for his calm and cool style. He grew up in Venezuela and worked very hard to make his dream of playing in the Major Leagues come true. Known for being very relaxed on the mound, he never let pressure get to him, even in the biggest games. As he starts an exciting chapter with a new team this year, let’s get to know all about him.

Who is Ranger Suárez? Everything to know about him

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Ranger José Suárez was born on August 26, 1995, in a town called Pie de Cuesta in Venezuela. He is 30 years old and stands 6 feet 1 inch tall. He is a proud Venezuelan and is often seen as a role model for young players in his home country. As a native of Pie de Cuesta, Venezuela, Ranger Suárez is of Hispanic/Latino ethnicity.

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Ranger is a unique pitcher. While many players try to throw the ball as fast as possible, he focuses on being smart and making the ball move in tricky ways. He uses many different types of pitches to keep hitters guessing. Fans love him because he is always calm. Even when the stadium is loud and the game is close, he looks like he is just having a quiet catch in the park.

Who are Ranger Suárez’s parents? Meet Ricardo and Mairin Suárez

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Ranger grew up in Venezuela with his parents, Ricardo and Mairin Suárez. His father, Ricardo, worked as a farmer. They always supported his love for baseball, which helped him get signed by a professional team when he was only 16 years old.

For a long time, his parents had to watch his games on TV from Venezuela because it was hard for them to travel to the United States. They were very proud to see him go from a young boy playing with his friends to a star in the Major Leagues. Their support from home helped Ranger stay focused and humble throughout his career.

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Who is his wife? All to Know About Joseany Cabello

Ranger Suárez is married to Joseany Cabello. Their story is very sweet because they have known each other since they were children. They grew up in the same neighborhood in Venezuela and eventually got married during the winter of 2023.

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Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Minnesota Twins at Philadelphia Phillies Sep 27, 2025 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez 55 attempts to make a play at first after being hit with a line drive during the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Citizens Bank Park. Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park Pennsylvania USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBillxStreicherx 20250927_bs_sq4_0079

Joseany is Ranger’s biggest supporter. For a long time, she and their two children, a daughter named Sofia and a son named Dominick, lived in Venezuela while Ranger played in America. It was very hard for them to be apart, but in June 2024, they were finally able to move to Philadelphia to be with him. Seeing his wife and kids in the stands for the first time was one of the happiest moments of Ranger’s life.

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Ranger Suárez: Contract, salary, and net worth

Ranger Suárez recently signed a very big contract. In January 2026, he joined the Boston Red Sox with a deal worth $130 million for five years. This is a huge jump from when he first started and only made a small salary. His net worth is now estimated to be around $15 million.

Year Age Team Salary Total Cash 2026 30 Boston Red Sox $7,000,000* $10,000,000 2025 29 Philadelphia Phillies $8,800,000 $8,800,000 2024 28 Philadelphia Phillies $5,050,000 $5,050,000 2023 27 Philadelphia Phillies $2,950,000 $2,950,000 2022 26 Philadelphia Phillies $730,000 $730,000

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*Note: In 2026, he also received a $3 million signing bonus.

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All about his professional career

Ranger started his career with the Philadelphia Phillies back in 2012. He spent many years in the minor leagues before finally making it to the big leagues in 2018. He was a hero during the 2022 playoffs when he helped the Phillies reach the World Series. He even won an award for being one of the best fielders in the game.

In 2024, he was picked for the All-Star team after having an amazing start to the season. He once went 30 innings without letting the other team score a single run!

After another great year in 2025, he became a free agent and signed his massive new deal with the Red Sox. He is now one of the top pitchers in Boston and is ready to help his new team win a championship.