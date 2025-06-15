Mexico Propels NASCAR’s International Expansion Plans in the Right Direction

The engines hadn’t even cooled in Mexico City, and NASCAR’s vision was already looking far beyond the checkered flag. When Daniel Suárez powered his way from the back of the field to win the Xfinity Series’ Chilango 150, the packed grandstands roared. Not just for the local hero, but for the spectacle itself. At Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, the energy was electric, and the message was clear: NASCAR doesn’t just belong in Mexico; it thrives here.

But make no mistake, this race wasn’t just about laps and leaders. It was a calculated move, a litmus test for something bigger. With crowd expectations high and engagement levels soaring, NASCAR wasn’t just trying to put on a good show. It was quietly laying down a marker for its next big leap – global expansion!

NASCAR banks on Mexico momentum for global growth

NASCAR rolled into Mexico City more than just for a race; it brought ambition. In recent years, one of the sport’s loudest refrains has been “How do we grow beyond U.S. borders?” This weekend offered a live answer. With ticket sales described by NASCAR as “going well” and stadium sections already filling fast since their late‑February on-sale push, expectations were high.

Local promoters OCESA, best known for upping the ante on Formula 1 weekends, took the lead, plastering stock car branding everywhere from the airport to local media channels. The message? NASCAR isn’t just visiting Mexico, it’s setting roots. The plan was bold. Pair the Cup Series’ first points-paying race outside the U.S. since 1958 with the Xfinity series and two NASCAR México Series events.

As NASCAR’s Ben Kennedy predicted, “It’s going to look great this weekend for the stadium section, start/finish line and around the course.” Well, the energy in the stadium section and along the start/finish line was electric. Fans from both sides of the border came together to witness history. Some were die-hard NASCAR devotees making the trip from the U.S.; others were locals, curious to see what all the fuss was about while rooting for hometown hero Daniel Suárez. But the real magic was in the number of first-time fans.

The people for whom NASCAR had been little more than a rumor until now, as Kennedy put it, “The beauty of this is we’re going to have a lot of fans who have never been to a NASCAR race before.” With a combined venue capacity of roughly 100,000 and only a few scattered tickets remaining, Kennedy called this project “much more than just a race.” He further explained, “This is an opportunity for us to bring the sport into a massive market in front of a significant audience,” and hinted at an international blueprint.

For years, NASCAR executives have emphasized the importance of building a presence in international markets. Looking beyond Mexico, NASCAR has set its sights on other regions as well. The series launched a NASCAR Brazil event in 2022, and there are ongoing discussions about bringing Cup Series races to Montreal, Canada. They already have a NASCAR Canada Series featuring drivers and teams from across Canada.

With the Chilango 150 being a hit among fans and critics alike, all eyes are now on Sunday’s Viva México 250. But the bigger story? This weekend marked a turning point in NASCAR’s global playbook. The question now is not if NASCAR can make an impact abroad, but how far its reach can truly extend.

The hype builds as NASCAR’s biggest stars line up

Just as the adrenaline from the Xfinity Series event begins to settle, Mexico City motorsport fans are already gearing up for the main event. Yes, the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series Viva Mexico 250. This is the first time NASCAR’s premier series has ever held a points-paying event outside the United States since the 1950s, and the very first on Mexican soil. With the track’s legendary backdrop and a massive crowd expected, anticipation is at an all-time high.

Qualifying set the stage for a thriller! Shane van Gisbergen, the road course ace and three-time Australian Supercars champion, claimed his first pole of the 2025 season in dramatic fashion. His blistering lap of 1:32.776 edged out a stacked field. Ryan Preece, Ross Chastain, Ty Gibbs, and Michael McDowell rounded out the top five after qualifying was shortened by 17 laps because of rain.

The front row is a mix of seasoned veterans and rising stars, promising wheel-to-wheel action from the drop of the green flag. Further back, fan favorites like Kyle Larson (6th), Joey Logano (9th), and local hero Daniel Suárez(10th) are poised to make their own moves as the race unfolds. However, big names like Kyle Busch (11th), Chase Elliott (12th), Ryan Blaney (18th), and William Byron (27th) failed to make it to the front of the grid, but Byron has shown consistent returns regardless of his starting spot, and will look to maintain his points lead this weekend.

With 37 drivers set to contest 100 laps on the 2.42-mile circuit, the Viva Mexico 250 offers a unique challenge. It’s a technical, high-speed road course that rewards precision, patience, and daring overtakes. Veteran driver Michael McDowell has even warned others of the ‘Calamity Corner’ at turn 10, emphasizing that a mistake here can prove highly costly for the drivers.

As the sun sets over Mexico City, the roar of the engines and the cheers of the crowd will signal a new era for NASCAR, one where international fans are at the heart of the action. For Mexico’s motorsport enthusiasts, the Viva Mexico 250 isn’t just another race. Instead, it’s the event of a lifetime.