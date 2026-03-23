Michael Jordan Boasts His Elite NASCAR Knowledge at Darlington as Tyler Reddick Takes 23XI to New Heights

Michael Jordan isn’t just showing up to NASCAR anymore; he’s reading it like a veteran. And at Darlington, the 23XI Racing co-owner made it crystal clear as his team stormed into Victory Lane yet again, marking their fourth win in just six races this season. Jordan didn’t just celebrate; he dissected. The man who once dominated hardwood courts now looks just as comfortable breaking down race strategy, and he did not hesitate to let that confidence show as his team continues its surge.

“I’m pretty sure it’s frustrating for him because he had an unbelievable car. And you never know what’s going to happen, especially at Darlington,” he said post-race. “And I think the key to him winning was just keeping his head. I think Billy did a good job of trying to keep him calm. We knew we had a fast car. We knew we were on a 30-lap run. We were real good on a short lap run.”

Jordan pinpointed the exact aspects that decide how a race is won at one of NASCAR’s toughest tracks. It’s the kind of analysis you expect from a seasoned crew chief, not a team owner who is still relatively new to the sport. For him, it wasn’t just about speed; it was also about mindset. That mindset has defined Tyler Reddick’s season so far; with four wins already, 23XI Racing has matched its best-ever season total in just seven races.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, it took the team 36 races to achieve just one win, but Reddick is rewriting those numbers this year. It is a staggering turnaround that signals something bigger than just a hot streak. And interestingly, Reddick seems to find another gear whenever Jordan is in attendance, with Darlington being the latest example. What makes this win stand out even more is how it unfolded early in Stage 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddick was sent to the back of the field after pitting under closed conditions to fix an alternator issue, something the team later described as internal; it could have derailed the entire race. Instead, it became part of the story. The No. 45 Toyota driver carved his way back to the field, turning a setback into a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

His start to the season already mirrors the kind of dominance Jordan built his own legacy on: three straight wins, a dip at Phoenix with an 8th-place finish, and Las Vegas with a 13th-place finish, but then right on cue with another victory for his No. 45 team at Darlington.

For Jordan, there was never much doubt. He knew the car was fast, and more importantly, he knew the driver could handle whatever came his way. At Darlington, that belief paid off once again as Toyota continued the dominant streak.

ADVERTISEMENT

But as Reddick stormed over to victory lane, his 23XI Racing teammate was left reeling behind.

Bubba Wallace faces the wrath of Darlington’s unpredictability

Bubba Wallace quietly put together a race that was easy to overlook but hard to ignore if you follow the details. He spent much of the opening stage running inside the top five, even climbing as high as second behind Tyler Reddick early on.

ADVERTISEMENT

By the end of stage 1, Wallace found himself in fourth place and showing the kind of pace that kept him relevant throughout the afternoon.

However, Darlington’s unpredictability soon caught up. A moment later in stage two, Wallace saw himself get caught up in contact after Erik Jones was turned into the wall, forcing him to make an unscheduled trip to pit road for repairs.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was the kind of setback that can derail momentum at a track where position is everything, and from there, Wallace had a shift in focus from contending to recovering.

By the end of the race, Wallace found himself nursing a 34th-place finish despite leading two laps of the race. He even walked away with the fastest lap bonus, a small but telling reward that highlighted just how quick the No. 23 car was at its best.

Add to that his strong points position, third in the standings after six races, and it is clear that while Darlington did not deliver a headline finish, it has still reinforced his consistency in the bigger picture.