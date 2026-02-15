Michael Jordan Breaks Character as He Praises Jim France & Co. Months After $364.7 Million Lawsuit Fallout

In a rare turn of events, Michael Jordan lauded the efforts by NASCAR as Jim France and Co. concluded the lawsuit. Speaking about it in a recent interview, the 23XI Racing co-owner shed light on how communication saved them from having further implications going into the 2026 season.

“Communication,” Jordan said in a recent interview with FOX. “The thing is that both sides have been at a stalemate and we both needed to have conversations about change, about how we can grow this sport. Unfortunately, we had to go through what we had to go through last summer. But I think coming out of that, we have a much better appreciation for each other.”

Following this, Jordan highlighted how fans played a big part in it, which led to the change in the lawsuit standoff, playoff format, and overall takes by NASCAR officials.

“And I think it opens up conversations amongst each other to continually grow the game. Don’t forget about the fans,” Jordan added. “You know, the fans make this game so much enjoyable to watch. So as much as we can listen, change, please the fans, please the teams, as well as continually grow the sport, I think everybody’s going to be okay.”

Jordan’s statement comes after NASCAR, 23XI Racing, and Front Row Motorsports agreed on a landmark settlement in December last year. As per the settlement, which is valued at $364.7 million, NASCAR agreed to provide permanent charters to the teams, increase revenue, and give them back the finances they lost during the lawsuit period.

23XI and FRM filed the lawsuit against Jim France’s NASCAR, alleging them of unfair monopoly practices and restrictive contract terms. However, after a little more than a year’s standoff, both sides agreed on a mutual agreement.