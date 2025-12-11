Michael Jordan Brings NASCAR to Its Knees as Jim France’s Courtroom Collapse Triggers Settlement Talks

The NASCAR antitrust case is now in its second week. And every new update brings up some new drama and information. “I don’t think I’m underselling it to say Jim France’s testimony was shockingly bad so far. Just not good at all for NASCAR IMO.” This is what NASCAR Journalist Jeff Gluck had to say after yesterday’s court day.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

This wasn’t just another dust-up over charters or a routine business dispute; it felt like a moment where the sport was being forced to look in the mirror. As testimony dragged into its second week, the tension shifted from the track to the witness stand, and the balance of power in NASCAR suddenly felt less permanent than it once did.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is there any settlement coming up in the antitrust lawsuit?

Jim France took the stand yesterday expecting to steady NASCAR’s defense, but the cross-examination turned into a marathon that left more questions than answers. For over two years, teams like Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing had pushed hard for permanent charters and a fairer cut of the revenue pie, only to get a final offer they saw as stacked against them.

Now today, reporters like Bob Pockrass picked up on the shifting mood, noting the judge’s unusual move with the jury: “Could there be a settlement? … The judge told the jury they are going sacrifice an hour of their time to hopefully save several hours of their time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While Kelly Crandall detailed how Judge Bell brought them in and said “don’t get comfortable,” recessing for one hour to hopefully save “many hours” in the trial. As the courtroom is heating up, more updates are yet to come.