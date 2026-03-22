Michael Jordan & Dale Jr’s Rookies Burst Out in Expletives at Darlington

Darlington has a way of getting under a driver’s skin. The tight groove, relentless tire wear, and unforgiving walls don’t just test skill. They test patience – the last bit of it. It’s why tempers so often flare at the “Too Tough to Tame,” even among the sport’s rising stars. This time, it was a heated moment between rookies from teams linked to Michael Jordan and Dale Earnhardt Jr. that stole the spotlight, turning a racing incident into an emotional flashpoint.

Herbst erupts after Zilisch contact at Darlington NASCAR race

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The Darlington NASCAR race doesn’t need much to spark chaos. And this time, it was a clash between two rising names that lit the fuse. Driving for 23XI Racing, Riley Herbst found himself at the center of controversy after contact from Connor Zilisch sent him spinning late in the race.

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The incident unfolded on Lap 197 as Zilisch got into the back of Herbst exiting Turn 4 while battling around 18th position. The contact turned Herbst into the inside wall, bringing out a caution and derailing what had already been a challenging run. Over the radio, Herbst’s immediate reaction said it all: “What the f**k?”

To his credit, Zilisch didn’t shy away from responsibility. The young driver quickly owned up over the radio, saying, “That’s my fault. Sorry. Tell the 35 I said sorry … I just misjudged. He just got a little loose, and I was already committed.” It was a clear-cut admission in a moment where many might have deflected blame.

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But apologies don’t always land in the heat of the moment.

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Herbst, still reeling from the spin and the damage, wasn’t ready to hear it. His response came just as bluntly: “Tell him to go f**k himself.” By that point, the damage was done. He dropped to 33rd, one lap down, with little chance of recovery.

It was a classic Darlington NASCAR race moment. There was tight racing, razor-thin margins, and emotions boiling over in seconds.

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And while both drivers showed different sides of the same incident, with one owning the mistake, and the other venting frustration, it’s another reminder that at the “Too Tough to Tame,” even the next generation isn’t immune to losing their cool.

Harvick sounds the alarm on Zilisch

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“I think at the end of COTA, I think Connor Zillich had the fastest car. To be perfectly honest with you, I think he was the fastest car on the racetrack and got in two unfortunate positions,” said Kevin Harvick. “I think at Phoenix and Vegas, I think we saw the reality of the Cup series for Connor and how hard it’s going to be.”

That reality has hit Connor Zilisch hard in his first full-time Cup campaign with Trackhouse Racing. After a dominant Xfinity Series season with 11 wins, expectations were sky-high when the teenage sensation was placed in the No. 88 car, replacing Shane van Gisbergen. But the transition hasn’t been smooth.

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It started at the Daytona 500, where Zilisch triggered a multi-car wreck exiting Turn 4 in Stage 2, collecting drivers like Chase Briscoe, Ty Gibbs, and Austin Dillon. The result? A 33rd-place finish and just five points. Atlanta didn’t offer much relief either.

Starting 31st, Zilisch’s race ended in 30th place after another incident. At COTA, he showed flashes of speed but spun in Stage 2, recovering to 14th. Phoenix brought more trouble after contact with Ryan Preece, and Las Vegas ended in a 32nd-place finish after rear-ending Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Five races in, Zilisch sits 35th in the standings with just 50 points. What’s worrying is that it is the lowest position among full-time drivers. The speed is there. The potential is obvious. But as Harvick pointed out, Cup racing doesn’t reward potential, but punishes mistakes. And right now, Zilisch is learning that the hard way.