Michael Jordan Drops 3-Word Reality Check on NASCAR Fame as He Admits Chicago Stardom Was a “Huge Burden”

While many settle down with a quieter life after retirement, Michael Jordan’s competitive personality seemed to make it a challenge to move into the NASCAR world. Although he did feel that his NBA fandom had become a burden, he didn’t seem to worry about the same when he made his appearances on the track alongside the 23XI Racing drivers. And after all these years that he spent around NASCAR instead of the NBA, Jordan has a confession.

Michael Jordan’s stardom confession

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“It’s something that I think keeps me alive,” Jordan said, discussing the new life that he found co-owning a NASCAR team. While he never said it out loud, Michael Jordan has always liked the idea of having a quieter life without the stardom that came with his NBA career.

ADVERTISEMENT

That was also the reason he retired, but being the competitive personality that he has been, Jordan found himself in NASCAR, with an interesting reasoning:

“When I say I wanted to retire and get to a quieter life, I wanted to get away from basketball in terms of what I represented in that arena and how big I’ve gotten and it was such a huge burden for me,” he said. “Here I’m not in that same realm. Still not the same as me playing in Chicago and all those types of things, but it’s something that I think keeps me alive.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago February 15, 2026, Daytona Beach, Fl, USA: Team owner, MICHAEL JORDAN, celebrates with his team as TYLER REDDICK of Corning, CA 45 wins the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach , FL. Daytona Beach USA – ZUMAa161 20260215_aaa_a161_036 Copyright: xWalterxG.xArcexSr.x

When 23XI was first revealed to the fans, Jordan’s NASCAR crossover was rather exciting. But at the end of the day, the fans have always been attracted by the fast cars and the drivers taking those cars to the limit. Jordan’s immense time that he spent with the Chicago Bulls didn’t resonate a lot with those who were dedicated solely to racing. So at the end of the day, it was apparent that he found just the right balance moving to the racing world, adapting to this new ‘realm.’

ADVERTISEMENT

MJ spent a whopping 13 seasons with the Bulls as one of the sport’s best players in history. It was almost a given that he would have an immense following, but it perhaps became a little difficult for him with time. While he did settle with the quieter life post-retirement, he was quick to find another home with Denny Hamlin and 23XI Racing.

Even though many assessed his participation within the team to be rather passive, he has essentially become a big part of the garage. And the 2025 off-season was a testament to the same.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Jordan proved his dedication to 23XI Racing

The 2025 post-season was a massive challenge for Front Row Motorsports and 23XI Racing, as they battled NASCAR in the antitrust lawsuit they had filed earlier in 2024. This was set to bring massive changes within NASCAR and its charter system. Although they ended up settling, with the teams mostly in favor, there were tense moments within the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

At this time, Michael Jordan remained committed. In a recent interview, he revealed that he was at risk of falling out of the NASCAR world, but he was prepared to do so.

“…Even if I get kicked out of the sport, even if I lose the lawsuit, I’m going to wake up some people to understand that they’re actually doing is wrong,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Luckily, that did not happen. With the settlement, the charters were made evergreen, showcasing a massive win for the teams. 23XI Racing returned to the Cup field with a massive advantage this season, winning four races with Tyler Reddick soon after the season kicked off.

Coincidentally, Michael Jordan was there to celebrate all those wins. He celebrated with Reddick and the entire crew, proving how much this team meant to him. So, at the end of the day, even though Jordan wanted a quieter life, he chose to rise back to stardom in the racing realm.