The long and ugly NASCAR charter lawsuit may have ended months ago, but the ripple effects are still surfacing. This time, in a story involving none other than Michael Jordan. The NBA legend, co-owner of 23XI Racing, was a central figure in the dispute, and emotions ran high throughout the legal battle. But as new behind-the-scenes details emerge from FOX’s Bob Pockrass, a reporter widely respected and occasionally feared for his no-nonsense coverage (including that of the lawsuit), it turns out Jordan may have taken issue with his reporting along the way. Now, with the lawsuit settled, a surprising rebuttal to those accusations has come to light.

Bob Pockrass sets the record straight

“He questioned who I worked for. I guess he thought I had kind of taken NASCAR’s side a little bit or was a little pro-NASCAR on some things.” That’s how FOX reporter Bob Pockrass described his unexpected run-in with Michael Jordan during the days of NASCAR’s charter lawsuit. As Jordan walked into the Charlotte courthouse in December, Pockrass approached him for comment. Only to be hit with a now-viral moment.

A circulating clip showed Jordan stopping, looking directly at someone many believe was Pockrass, and asking, “Do you work for NASCAR?… You sure?” The brief exchange spread across social media instantly, with fans stunned that even Pockrass -the calm, unshakeable pillar of NASCAR reporting, couldn’t escape the tension of the trial.

Pockrass, however, pushed forward with his typical thoroughness. Throughout the lawsuit, he presented both sides meticulously. While he reported leaked texts between Jordan and business partner Curtis Polk (sharp criticisms of JGR leadership), he also published leaked, unflattering messages from NASCAR President Steve Phelps. His approach was consistent: report the facts, regardless of whose spotlight it put on.

HAMPTON, GA – MARCH 20: Fox Sports reporter Bob Pockrass walks through the Cup Garage prior to the 64th Annual Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Series race on March 20, 2022 at the newly repaved and reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia.

On the Awful Announcing Podcast, Pockrass admitted he wasn’t entirely sure what made Jordan believe he was “siding with NASCAR.” But the story didn’t end with the viral confrontation. According to Pockrass, Jordan offered him a compliment on a separate piece he wrote later in the week as the trial continued, suggesting the tension may not have been personal after all.

In a saga filled with accusations, leaked messages, and legal posturing, the Jordan–Pockrass moment became its own subplot. But as Pockrass put it, emotions were running high for everyone. And once the dust settled, even MJ seemed ready to move forward.

The Bob Pockrass journey

Long before he became the most recognizable reporter in the NASCAR garage, Bob Pockrass was building his foundation in Daytona Beach. After graduating from Indiana University with a degree in Journalism, he launched his career at The Daytona Beach News-Journal in 1991. There, he covered college football, high school sports, and crucially, racing. For 12 years (1991–2003), Pockrass sharpened the relentless work ethic and obsessive attention to detail that would later define him.

In 2003, he joined NASCAR Scene and SceneDaily.com as associate editor, holding the role until the publication folded in 2012. His reporting quickly became a staple of the sport, admired for its accuracy, calm tone, and fairness. These qualities earned him widespread respect in a garage not always friendly to tough questions.

From 2012 to 2014, he wrote for The Sporting News, before moving to ESPN in 2015, where he served as one of the lead NASCAR writers until 2018. During this period, Pockrass became the go-to authority for fans craving insider knowledge. ESPN, FOX, PRN, SiriusXM, everyone called when they needed someone who truly knew the rulebook cover to cover.

In 2019, Pockrass briefly wrote a weekly NASCAR column for USA Today before officially joining FOX Sports as its NASCAR Insider. By 2020, his role expanded to include digital features and video coverage, elevating him as a central figure in FOX’s racing content.

Over the years, he has earned multiple honors, including two National Motorsports Press Association Writer of the Year awards (2009, 2013) and the prestigious Henry T. McLemore Motorsports Journalism Award (2020). His social media influence has been repeatedly recognized by outlets such as Sportico and Sports Illustrated.

Now more than three decades into his career, Bob Pockrass remains NASCAR’s most trusted, most quoted, and most beloved source of truth. Always accurate, always fair, and always first.