Michael Jordan Mocked by the NASCAR Community Over Bold Jumpman Stunt

23XI Racing has become synonymous with stirring up conversation, whether it’s through on-track theatrics, legal battles, or off-track drama. From waving the “11 Against The World” flag to being on the verge of losing their charter, the team co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin is no stranger to controversy.

As fans and pundits debate what comes next for 23XI, another headline-grabbing stunt has emerged! This time, well, it’s all about Michael Jordan’s signature brand. And it’s a throwback to a similar controversy from earlier in the year. With the team’s future hanging in the balance, the NASCAR world is watching to see if 23XI can turn their latest controversy into another unforgettable moment.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Michael Jordan’s Jumpman North Carolina promo car stirs up a new controversy

When 23XI Racing unveiled its latest attention-grabbing concept, the Jumpman North Carolina promo car, it didn’t just turn heads; it ignited a firestorm of reactions across the NASCAR community. The car, swathed in the unmistakable Tar Heel blue and emblazoned with Michael Jordan’s iconic Jumpman logo, was designed to promote the team’s anticipated 2026 campaign.

AD

It celebrates Jordan’s legendary ties to the University of North Carolina. For the unaware, Michael Jordan had three standout seasons with the Tar Heels. His highlight point? His game-winning shot in the 1982 NCAA Championship as a freshman. He earned multiple national and conference honors, cementing his legacy as one of UNC’s greatest athletes.

Shared widely on Reddit and social media, the car design quickly became a lightning rod for debate among fans and critics alike. However, this isn’t the first time 23XI Racing’s paint schemes have sparked controversy. Just rewind the clock to the Bowman Gray Clash at the start of the year.

You’ll remember 23XI rolled out the “Unbannable” Jordan Brand car for the Clash at Bowman Gray. The car, featuring a striking black-and-white design with the Jumpman logo and a provocative tagline, was quickly pulled from social media. It led to wild speculation about its meaning. Fans debated whether it was a subtle jab at NASCAR’s rulemaking or the team’s ongoing charter disputes. The stunt generated headlines and kept fans guessing, with the car eventually reappearing in a slightly toned-down version for the race itself.

Now, the latest Jumpman North Carolina concept has once again got the community buzzing. But not exactly in a flattering way that Michael Jordan or Denny Hamlin would have liked. Instead, they’re they’re roasting it and mocking Michael Jordan for what many see as another over-the-top flex that misses the racing mark entirely.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Social Media roasts and UNC connections

23XI Racing’s Jumpman North Carolina promo car has ignited a wildfire of reactions on social media, where fans blended humor, pop culture, and even recent UNC controversies. One user commented, “I hope they ran this past Jordon Hudson. 23XI and UNC don’t want that smoke.” This tongue-in-cheek remark references the recent media storm surrounding Jordon Hudson, the girlfriend of UNC football coach Bill Belichick.

While Hudson is not a UNC athlete or official, her high-profile presence, especially after a controversial CBS interview, has made her a lightning rod for both sports and pop culture chatter. The suggestion that 23XI should “run it past” Hudson plays on her outsized influence and the drama she’s stirred up at UNC, even though she has no formal connection to the university’s athletic branding.

Meanwhile, another fan quipped, “Man, that’s a horrific-looking car. Tar Heel blue just does not work on a car. Lol”. Tar Heel blue is the official color of the University of North Carolina, a shade deeply tied to the school’s identity and beloved by its fans. However, not everyone thinks the vibrant hue translates well to a NASCAR paint scheme. The car’s bold, monochromatic look has fans mocking the clash between collegiate branding and racing tradition.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fans are also poking fun at the perceived lack of creativity. They are comparing the look to outdated software and suggesting the team could have pushed the envelope further with their design. “It’d be better if it wasn’t completely plain with a boring font with 23XI’s patented size 1 outline like they don’t know how to edit Wordart,“ one fan commented. Another echoed the sentiment, stating, “Microsoft Word 98 a– number font.”

Overall, the Jumpman North Carolina car has become less of a celebration and more of a social media spectacle. What was meant to honor Michael Jordan’s legacy now feels like another tone-deaf misstep for a team already under pressure. Whether 23XI will lean into the chaos or course-correct remains to be seen. But the internet isn’t letting this one slide quietly.

